Tracking down Joe’s Tigers: A journey through the wild lands of Asia

Joe’s Tigers: A Stunning Documentary That Captures the Beauty of the Wild and the Dangers That Tigers Face

Joe’s Tigers is a documentary that was released in 2019. It is a spectacular 45-minute adventure film that follows the journey of a wildlife photographer named Joe Riis through the wild territories of Asia to capture rare animal shots of the still existing world of tigers.

The Plight of Tigers

The film throws a light on the disheartening statistics of tiger populations, which have dwindled from over one lakh tigers in the early 20th century to just under 4000 in the present time. It highlights the efforts of the people and organizations that work to conserve the population of the big cat across Asia. It also looks at the impact that factors such as habitat loss and poaching have had on the tiger population.

Joe’s Passion and Dedication

As a photographer, Joe Riis has traveled all over the world to capture rare wildlife shots. He has worked extensively in Yellowstone National Park, which has given him a unique insight into the lives and behaviors of predators like the wolves that roam through the park. However, the tigers of Asia have always fascinated him. He decided to take on the challenge of traversing through the impenetrable jungles and capturing the rarest shots of tigers.

A Journey Through Asia

Joe’s journey in the film starts from Russia, where he meets with members of the dedicated Siberian Tiger Project. The project aims at monitoring and conserving the tiger population in Russia, which has the largest population of tigers in the world. The team that Joe meets is made up of seasonal park rangers, biologists, and anti-poaching patrol units.

The film takes a turn and proceeds to China, where he encounters the last conservation stronghold of the South China Tiger. The South China Tiger is one of the rarest tiger subspecies in the world, and with only a handful of them left in the wild, it is feared that they will be extinct soon.

Joe’s journey then heads into India, home to more than half of the world’s tiger population. In India, Joe works with dedicated conservationists who monitor these elusive creatures in the Sundarbans, Bandhavgarh National Park, and Kanha National Park.

Joe’s journey ends in Nepal, where he works with a group of dedicated conservationists working to protect the Royal Bengal Tiger. These incredible creatures live in some of the most rugged terrain in the world and are currently under serious threat of extinction.

Joe’s Empathy Towards Animals

Throughout the film, it is evident that Joe is passionate about his work and his dedication towards capturing the beauty of the world. However, what is most commendable about Joe is his empathy towards the animals he photographs.

At one point, Joe comes across an adult tiger that has been caught in a trap. The team working with Joe raises a rescue mission, and the tiger is released without harm. Such instances in the film showcase the importance of not just photographing animals for the sake of art but also empathizing with their existence and the dangers they face.

The Lesson From Joe’s Journey

In conclusion, Joe’s Tigers is an excellent tribute to the beauty and majesty of the tiger. It is also a wake-up call to the significance of tiger conservation and the efforts that scientists, conservationists, and governments must take to protect these incredible animals.

Joe’s journey proves that it is a long and winding path, which demands a lot of patience and perseverance. However, the most important lesson that this documentary teaches us is that the plight of the tigers is still widespread, and it is in our hands to protect them for generations to come.

