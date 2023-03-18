‘Tigers and Lies: The Mystery of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband’

The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis and the Allegations Against Carole Baskin

The Story

The documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” brought the story of Don Lewis and his disappearance back into the public eye. Lewis was the husband of Carole Baskin, the owner and founder of Big Cat Rescue, a sanctuary for big cats in the United States. Their marriage was a tumultuous one, marked by allegations of abuse and an eventual separation.

On August 18, 1997, Don Lewis disappeared. Baskin claimed that he left early in the morning and never returned home. His van was found at a nearby airport, but there was no sign of him. The investigation into his disappearance was eventually closed in 1999, and Baskin inherited most of his estate. However, his family continued to accuse Baskin of being involved in his disappearance.

The Theories

There are several theories about what happened to Don Lewis. One theory is that he left his family and started a new life after becoming disillusioned with Baskin and their marriage. However, his family disputes this theory, stating that Lewis loved his family and would never have abandoned them.

Another theory is that Baskin was involved in his disappearance, possibly even murdering him and feeding him to her tigers. This theory has gained widespread attention, in part due to Baskin’s bizarre behavior and questionable statements. For example, in a blog post on her website, Baskin said, “If a tiger eats you, there’s no bones left, and you become tiger scat…causing speculation potentially to arise that I fed Don to the tigers.”

The Accusations Against Carole Baskin

The allegations against Carole Baskin have severely affected her public image, and the popularity of the documentary has brought more attention to the case. She has been accused of being cold and detached during the documentary and lacking in emotion and sincerity regarding her husband’s disappearance.

Despite the lack of direct evidence linking Baskin to Lewis’ disappearance, the accusations against her have continued to persist. Recently, Baskin has made headlines again after being awarded the zoo that was previously owned by her arch-rival, Joe Exotic. Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence for charges relating to animal abuse and a plot to have Baskin killed.

The Conclusion

The disappearance of Don Lewis is a tragic case that has left many questions unanswered. The allegations against Carole Baskin have thrust her into the spotlight, and she may never shake off the suspicion that she was involved in her husband’s disappearance. Only time will tell if the mystery will ever be solved, but for now, it remains a compelling and disturbing tale.

