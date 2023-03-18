Theories and Rumors Surrounding the Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband

Carole Baskin and the Unsolved Mystery of Don Lewis’ Disappearance

Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue and star of the Netflix series “Tiger King,” has been a controversial figure for years. Despite her advocacy for animal rights, many people have accused her of exploiting big cats and even murdering her husband, Don Lewis.

Theories Surrounding Don Lewis’ Disappearance

Don Lewis disappeared on August 18, 1997, and his disappearance has never been solved. Here are some of the most popular theories and rumors surrounding the case:

Theory #1: Carole Baskin Murdered Don Lewis

One of the most popular theories about Don Lewis’ disappearance is that Carole Baskin murdered him. This theory gained traction after the release of “Tiger King,” in which Joe Exotic accused Baskin of killing her husband. Supporters of this theory believe that she killed Lewis because he was planning to divorce her and leave her with nothing.

While there is no concrete evidence to support this theory, some experts have pointed to an updated will that cut Baskin out of Lewis’ estate entirely, as well as a diary entry she made shortly after his disappearance, in which she expressed a desire for him to disappear. However, Baskin has denied these claims and maintains her innocence.

Theory #2: Don Lewis Faked His Own Death

Another theory about Don Lewis’ disappearance is that he faked his own death. Some people believe that Lewis, who was a successful businessman, had plans to disappear and start a new life with his mistress. Supporters of this theory point to his history of traveling to Costa Rica, where he had many personal and business connections, as evidence that he may have gone there to start a new life.

However, there is no concrete evidence to support this theory, and no one has come forward claiming to have seen or heard from Lewis since his disappearance.

Theory #3: Don Lewis Was Killed by Someone Else

Another theory about the disappearance of Don Lewis is that he was killed by someone else. Some people believe that Lewis may have crossed the wrong people due to his involvement in a number of shady business deals, and was subsequently killed.

However, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that any specific person was involved in his disappearance.

Rumors Surrounding Don Lewis’ Disappearance

In addition to the theories outlined above, there are also a number of rumors surrounding the disappearance of Don Lewis. Many of these rumors have persisted for years, but there is little evidence to support them.

One of the most persistent rumors is that Carole Baskin fed her husband’s body to her tigers at her animal sanctuary. However, there is no evidence to suggest that this is true. Another rumor is that Don Lewis was involved in drug trafficking, and that his disappearance was related to his involvement. Again, there is no evidence to support this rumor.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Don Lewis remains one of the most puzzling unsolved mysteries in recent history. While there are numerous theories and rumors surrounding his disappearance, there is little concrete evidence to support any of them. Whether Carole Baskin is responsible for her husband’s disappearance or not, the case is a tragic reminder of the dangers associated with exotic animal breeding and related illegal activities.

