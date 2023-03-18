The Untold Story of Mike Tyson and His White Tiger

The Untold Tale of Mike Tyson’s White Tiger

Mike Tyson is one of the most well-known boxers of all time. With iconic knockouts and a fierce attitude in the ring, Tyson dominated the boxing world throughout the late 80s and early 90s. However, there is an untold story about one of Tyson’s unique companions during his glory days: his white tiger.

The Unusual Relationship

Tyson acquired his white tiger, named Kenya, in the late 90s. This was arguably one of the most unusual relationships in world sport. The idea of Tyson having a pet tiger may have sounded bizarre to many, but it was a reflection of his larger-than-life personality.

A Rare and Exotic Breed

Tyson’s white tiger was not just any tiger. Kenya was a Royal White Bengal Tiger, a rare and exotic breed of the animal that is native to India. Tyson kept Kenya in his home and they became inseparable. Tyson even had a custom-built cage for Kenya in his backyard.

A Fascination with Tigers

Tyson’s fascination with tigers was not just a passing fancy. When he was a child, he saw a documentary about the big cats and was immediately fascinated with them. It was not until his days as a boxing champion that Tyson was able to purchase his own tiger. Tyson paid a staggering amount of $150,000 for Kenya, which was a significant amount of money even for a professional boxer in the late 90s.

A Symbol of Wealth and Power

For Tyson, the ownership of a tiger was a symbol of wealth and power. In many ways, it was also a way for him to isolate himself from the world around him. At the time, Tyson was going through several personal issues, including a divorce from his wife Robin Givens and legal trouble. The tiger became a way for Tyson to escape from the world outside and create his own safe space. The tiger also became a way for Tyson to nurture and care for a living thing, something that he had never been able to do before.

The Challenges of Owning a Tiger

However, owning a Royal White Bengal Tiger was no easy feat. Tyson had to ensure that the tiger was properly fed and taken care of. He hired a team of professionals to look after Kenya’s well-being. Tyson’s tiger became an object of fascination for the media and the public, who were intrigued by the idea of a fierce boxer owning such a wild animal. Kenya became an icon in her own right, and Tyson loved showing her off to people who visited him.

The Love for His Tiger

Tyson’s relationship with Kenya was not without its concerns though. Unlike domesticated pets, tigers are wild animals and unpredictable at times. Despite the risks, Tyson’s love for his pet tiger never stopped. In Tyson’s eyes, Kenya was more than just a pet. She was a symbol of his dominance and a reflection of his personality. Kenya was a reminder of Tyson’s ability to overcome his obstacles and achieve his goals, something that he had done time and time again throughout his life.

Conclusion

The story of Mike Tyson and his white tiger is an untold tale that sheds light on the man behind the boxing gloves. Tyson’s relationship with Kenya was unique and unconventional, but it was also an expression of his personality and his values. Tyson saw Kenya as a symbol of his strength and dedication, and he embraced her as a part of his life. Today, Mike Tyson is considered a boxing legend, but for those who knew him during his prime, he will always be remembered as the man with the white tiger.

