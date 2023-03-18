The Untold Story of Joe’s Tigers: A Look at Their Journey After Leaving the Zoo

The Untold Story of Joe’s Tigers: Their Journey After Leaving the Zoo

In the summer of 2017, Joe’s Tigers, a group of three Bengal tigers, made headlines when they escaped from Joe Exotic’s private zoo in Oklahoma. The escape led to a massive manhunt and brought national attention to the issue of animal captivity and the welfare of captive tigers. While the initial story made headlines, few know what happened to the tigers afterward. This article will take a look at the untold story of Joe’s Tigers and their journey after leaving the zoo.

The Timeline of Events

Before delving into what happened to the tigers afterward, it’s useful to understand the events that led up to the escape. The beginning of the story dates back to 1999 when Joe Exotic, a former magician and country musician, opened a private zoo at Winwood Hills, Oklahoma. The zoo was primarily dedicated to big cats, including tigers, lions, and ligers, a hybrid of a lion and a tiger. The big cats were bred in captivity and were used for entertainment purposes.

In 2013, PETA sued Joe Exotic for violating the Endangered Species Act, alleging that he mistreated tigers and were underfed. In 2015, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspected the zoo and found several violations of the Animal Welfare Act. Joe Exotic had to pay fines, correct violations, and was placed on probation for three years. Despite these challenges, Joe’s Tigers remained in the zoo until the summer of 2017.

On July 1, 2017, Joe’s Tigers escaped from their enclosure at the zoo. The tigers, named Blacky, Shere Khan, and Ravi, were on the loose for several hours, leading to a massive manhunt. The tigers were eventually located and recaptured, with no harm done to humans or animals.

Aftermath of the Escape

The investigation into the escape found that Joe Exotic was not properly maintaining the enclosure, which led to the tigers’ escape. The USDA filed a lawsuit against Joe Exotic, and he was ordered to pay a fine of $65,000.

The media coverage of the story highlighted the issue of tiger captivity and the risks involved. Several animal welfare organizations, including People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), called for the tigers to be released into a sanctuary. However, Joe Exotic refused to release the tigers and argued that they were better off in captivity.

Eventually, after ongoing pressure from animal rights activists, the USDA seized the tigers from Joe Exotic in November 2017. The tigers were sent to live at a big cat sanctuary in Colorado called The Wild Animal Sanctuary.

Life at The Wild Animal Sanctuary

The Wild Animal Sanctuary is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating captive animals. The sanctuary is spread across 789 acres of land and has over 550 big cats, bears, wolves, and other animals. The sanctuary is designed to mimic the animals’ natural habitat, giving them the space and freedom they need to live fulfilling lives.

The tigers were received with open arms by the sanctuary’s staff. Over time, they adapted to their new environment and began to show signs of happiness and contentment. The sanctuary’s staff noted that the tigers were more active and engaged than they had been in captivity. They were able to explore and experience new things, including grass and trees, which they had never seen before.

In addition to providing a safe and healthy environment, the sanctuary also offered medical care to the tigers. One of the tigers had previously suffered from digestive issues and was treated for the condition at the sanctuary.

A New Chapter in the Tigers’ Lives

After several months at the sanctuary, the tigers were given a new home at the Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent, England. The Big Cat Sanctuary is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating big cats.

The tigers were transported to the sanctuary in April 2018, where they were introduced to their new home. The sanctuary is spread across a 32-acre estate and contains various enclosures that mimic the animals’ natural habitats.

The tigers were welcomed by the sanctuary’s team, and they quickly adapted to their new surroundings. The staff at the sanctuary noted that the tigers were healthier and happier than ever before. They were more active and exploratory and had formed close bonds with each other.

The tigers were given names by the sanctuary’s staff. Shere Khan was renamed Khan, while Ravi was renamed Nyota. Blacky, who was originally named due to her black color, was renamed after a public vote, and her new name is now Enzi.

The tigers have continued to thrive at the sanctuary, and they have become an essential part of the sanctuary’s community. They have formed close bonds with the staff and visitors and are known to be very friendly.

Conclusion

The escape of Joe’s Tigers in 2017 has attracted national attention to the issue of animal captivity and the welfare of captive tigers. The tigers’ escape eventually led to their release from the zoo and their captivity, and their subsequent journey to various sanctuaries has highlighted the importance of sanctuary for big cats.

The story of Joe’s Tigers is one of perseverance and resilience. Despite the challenges they faced, they were eventually able to find a new home where they could live a healthy and fulfilling life. The tigers’ story has become an inspiration to many, highlighting the importance of animal welfare and the positive impact that sanctuaries can have on animals’ lives.

