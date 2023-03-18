The Unsolved Mystery of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband

The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis and Carole Baskin’s Involvement

Introduction

On a hot summer day in August 1997, Don Lewis disappeared without a trace. His wife at the time, Carole Baskin, immediately became a suspect, with many speculating about her involvement. This mysterious case remained unsolved for over two decades, and it is still a topic of discussion, particularly after the release of the popular Netflix documentary series “Tiger King.”

Don Lewis, Carole Baskin, and Big Cat Rescue

Don Lewis made his fortune in the 1980s and 1990s, primarily through real estate deals and exotic animal trading. In 1992, he married Carole Baskin, who shared his fascination with big cats. Together, they opened Big Cat Rescue, a wildlife sanctuary in Tampa, Florida. However, their marriage was tumultuous, with both parties accusing each other of infidelity.

After their divorce in 1997, Don Lewis vanished. According to official reports, he left his house early on the morning of August 18th and never made it to work. His van was found at the airport, and many speculated that he boarded a plane and fled the country. However, without a body or any evidence of foul play, authorities had no choice but to declare him missing.

Speculations and Conspiracy Theories

Rumors started to spread that Carole Baskin had something to do with her husband’s disappearance. Many suggested that she was after Don Lewis’s money and assets. Others claimed that Big Cat Rescue, the sanctuary founded by Lewis and Baskin, was a hub of illegal exotic animal trading, and Lewis’s disappearance was linked to that.

In the years following his disappearance, Baskin inherited Don Lewis’s estate, and she refused to provide any information or cooperate with the investigation. She alleged that he had mental health problems and could have traveled out of the country, making it challenging to trace him. She also pinned the blame on Don’s assistant, Kenny Farr, and his handyman, Alfred Lewis, but neither was ever charged or convicted of wrongdoing.

Tiger King and the Spotlight on Carole Baskin

In 2020, the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King” catapulted Big Cat Rescue and Carole Baskin once again into the spotlight. The show followed the life and career of Joe Exotic, a zoo owner who was charged with a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin and multiple counts of animal mistreatment.

The show’s popularity reignited public interest in the unsolved mystery of Don Lewis’s disappearance. While “Tiger King” pointed fingers at Baskin and her involvement in her husband’s disappearance, this theory has not been conclusively proven. Baskin vehemently denied the allegations in the documentary series, calling them “salacious lies” and “not based on credible information.”

Following the Netflix show, several new developments came to light in the case, including Baskin’s former assistant confessing that she knew of Baskin’s plans to dispose of Don Lewis’s body. Nevertheless, there is still no conclusive evidence to link Baskin to the crime.

Conclusion

The unsolved mystery of Don Lewis’s disappearance and the allegations surrounding Carole Baskin have fueled debates and discussions for over two decades. While many theories and conspiracy theories exist, there is no proof of Baskin’s involvement in her husband’s disappearance. Today, Big Cat Rescue continues to operate under her leadership, and her history and involvement in the big cat industry and Lewis’s disappearance remain shrouded in mystery. Don Lewis’s family has not given up hope of one day uncovering the truth and bringing closure to their long-standing loss.

