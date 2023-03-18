The Unsolved Mystery of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband: Was He Alice?

The Mystery of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband: What We Know So Far

Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida, has become a household name after the release of the Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness in March 2020. The show highlighted the controversial world of exotic animal owners and the feud between Baskin and Joe Exotic, the owner of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma. However, the documentary also shed light on an unsolved mystery – the disappearance of Baskin’s first husband, Don Lewis.

Who Was Don Lewis?

Don Lewis was the wealthy husband of Carole Baskin, who disappeared in 1997. He was known for his love of exotic animals and his involvement in Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue. Lewis and Baskin married in 1991, and he was 22 years older than her.

In the years leading up to his disappearance, Lewis’ marriage to Baskin started to unravel, and he began having an affair with Anne McQueen, who was his secretary at the time. McQueen later admitted she was a paid undercover informant hired by Baskin to spy on Lewis, and her testimony is considered controversial by some involved in the investigation.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

On August 18, 1997, Lewis left his home early in the morning to go to one of his properties in Tampa after telling Baskin his intentions. However, when he did not return, a search was launched, and his van was found at an airport. A few days later, Baskin declared that she believed he was dead.

For years, rumors have circulated that Baskin was involved in her husband’s disappearance. In the Tiger King documentary, some of Lewis’ friends and family believe that Baskin may have been the one who caused his death. Joe Exotic regularly accused Baskin of killing her husband and feeding him to the tigers. However, Baskin denied any involvement in her husband\’s disappearance.

Theories Surrounding Don Lewis’ Disappearance

Many theories exist about what happened to Don Lewis. One of the most well-known and controversial theories is that Baskin murdered him and fed him to her tigers. However, there is no clear evidence to support this theory.

In a 2020 interview with People Magazine, Baskin said that Lewis was exhibiting erratic behavior before his disappearance and believed that he may have had early onset Alzheimer’s disease. She also claimed that he had made various economic mistakes that left him in debt.

The Investigation Into Don Lewis’ Disappearance

Florida authorities have not been able to gather sufficient evidence to charge Baskin or anyone else with Lewis’ disappearance. However, given the publicity of the case, and renewed interest following the Netflix documentary, they may well continue investigating it.

The mystery of Don Lewis’ disappearance remains unsolved, and only Carole Baskin knows what happened to him. The public continues to speculate about the case, and many are urging the police to take a closer look at Baskin’s role in the crime. For now, we can only hope that one day, the case will be solved, and the family of Don Lewis will find closure.

————————————

Is Carole Baskin\’s Husband Alice?