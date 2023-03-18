The Unsolved Mystery of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband: Did She Have a Role in His Disappearance?

Did Carole Baskin Play a Role in the Disappearance of Her Husband, an Ongoing Mystery?

The true-crime documentary series “Tiger King” captivated audiences when it premiered on Netflix in March 2020. The show delves into the world of exotic animal owners and their eccentric personal lives, including that of Joe Exotic, the flamboyant owner of a big cat zoo in Oklahoma, and his ongoing feud with Carole Baskin, the owner of a similar animal sanctuary in Florida. However, one question has loomed over the entire series: what happened to Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis?

On August 18, 1997, Don Lewis, then 59 years old, vanished without a trace. He had been a millionaire who made his fortune in the trucking industry, and had been married to Carole Baskin for 11 years. His disappearance was reported to the authorities the next day, and despite extensive searches and investigations, he has never been found.

The theory that Carole Baskin was involved in her husband’s disappearance has circulated for years, and was brought back into the spotlight by “Tiger King”. While Baskin denies having any involvement and insists that she has been cleared by the authorities, many people are still skeptical.

Some of the evidence against Baskin includes:

– Lewis had filed a restraining order against Baskin just two months before he disappeared, claiming that she had threatened to kill him. In the order, he wrote that Baskin was “mentally unstable” and that he feared for his life.

– Baskin has been accused of altering Lewis’s will and power of attorney in order to take control of his assets. The changes were made just a month before he vanished.

– In a recent interview, Baskin’s former assistant, Anne McQueen, claimed that Baskin had asked her to purchase a large freezer just days before Lewis disappeared. McQueen also alleged that Baskin brought vials of ketamine to the animal sanctuary, which she claimed were for sedating the big cats but which some speculate could have been used to drug Lewis.

Despite these allegations, Baskin maintains her innocence and insists that she had nothing to do with her husband’s disappearance. She has written extensively about the case on her website, and has even offered a $100,000 reward for information that could help solve the mystery.

Many armchair detectives have also taken it upon themselves to investigate Lewis’s disappearance, poring over old news articles and court documents, and even creating their own theories and evidence boards. However, with no concrete evidence or confirmed sightings of Lewis, the case remains a frustrating and unsolved mystery.

