The Unsolved Mystery: Did Carole Baskin’s Husband Really Disappear?

The Mystery of Don Lewis’ Disappearance: A Recap

Background

The world was gripped by the events of the Netflix series Tiger King, with one of the biggest mysteries being the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis. Lewis vanished without a trace on August 18, 1997, leaving Baskin and their three grown children behind. He was a successful businessman with a large fortune and a passion for big cats. Baskin, then known as Carole Lewis, was his fourth wife, and they were known for their love of exotic animals. However, their marriage had reportedly become strained, and they often fought over money.

The Initial Investigation

Lewis’ disappearance was suspicious from the start. His car was found at a local airport two days after he went missing, but there was no trace of him. A search of the surrounding area was conducted, including the nearby swamp, but yielded no results. Despite the efforts of the police and the community, Lewis was never found, and no charges have ever been filed in relation to his disappearance.

The Tiger King Connection

The case then went cold for many years, but it resurfaced during the filming of Tiger King. The series presented various theories about what had happened to Don Lewis, with all eyes pointed towards Carole Baskin. The popular consensus among viewers was that Baskin had something to do with her husband’s disappearance, and the series presented a compelling case as to why.

The Allegations Against Baskin

The documentary series highlighted Baskin’s alleged questionable behavior and motives, with accusations that she was involved in Lewis’ disappearance in order to gain control of his fortune and business. These allegations were based on rumors and claims made by various individuals, such as Baskin’s former employees and even her own husband, who has since come out to claim that he believes Baskin was involved in the disappearance.

One of the most disturbing aspects of the case was the discovery of a document known as the Power of Attorney, which Baskin presented to the police shortly after Lewis’ disappearance. The document was signed by Lewis but contained spelling errors and was notarized by Baskin’s brother, which raised suspicions about its validity. The document was used to transfer control of Lewis’ assets to Baskin, thereby creating a financial windfall for her.

Baskin’s Defense

Baskin has repeatedly denied any involvement in her husband’s disappearance, and she has vehemently denied the allegations made by the series. She has stated that she loved her husband and that she was devastated by his disappearance. Baskin has also pointed out that the series was heavily edited and that it presented a twisted version of events.

Current Status

Despite the many allegations and claims made in the series, the case remains unsolved, and no charges have ever been filed against Baskin. However, the documentary has brought renewed attention to the case, and there have been various calls for a new investigation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the mystery surrounding Don Lewis’ disappearance remains unsolved. Although the documentary series raised many questions about Carole Baskin’s involvement, there is no hard evidence to suggest that she was responsible. However, the fact remains that Lewis vanished under mysterious circumstances, and there are still many unanswered questions surrounding his disappearance. The only thing that is certain is that the case continues to fascinate and intrigue the public, and it is likely to remain an unsolved mystery for many years to come.

————————————

Is Carole Baskin\’s Husband Alice?