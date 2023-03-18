The Mysterious Life of Joe Exotic’s Third Husband, Dillon Passage

Joe Exotic, the flamboyant zookeeper and central figure of the hit Netflix documentary series “Tiger King,” had a total of three husbands throughout his life. While his first two husbands, John Finlay and Travis Maldonado, were prominently featured in the series, little is known about his third husband, Dillon Passage. Exhibitionist, gun-toting, and openly gay, Joe Exotic’s scandalous life often overshadowed the mystery surrounding his third marriage. In this article, we explore the unanswered questions surrounding Joe Exotic’s mysterious third husband.

Who is Dillon Passage?

Dillon Passage was the man who Joe Exotic married while in prison, after the death of his second husband Travis Maldonado. Dillon Passage is from Texas and was in his mid-twenties when he married Joe Exotic, who was 57 at the time. He was a bartender before he met Joe Exotic and was reportedly living in New York City.

Despite being thrust into the limelight when Tiger King exploded onto our screens, Dillon Passage has remained relatively private at times. When interviewed on the documentary, he comes across as calm and measured. However, he has taken to social media to update his followers on his life since the series aired, including jet-setting to glamorous locations, hanging out with Kim Kardashian, and focusing on his career as a model.

What made Dillon Passage marry Joe Exotic?

The circumstances surrounding Dillon Passage’s marriage to Joe Exotic continue to be somewhat of a mystery. Some believe that he married Joe Exotic for the fame, others suggest that he was in on Joe’s schemes, and some speculate that he genuinely cared for Joe Exotic.

The documentary sheds little light on the couple’s relationship. Dillon Passage is only seen briefly in the series, and the focus is on Joe Exotic’s tangled web of relationships with his other partners, John and Travis. What little we do see is far from intimate, with Dillon’s role very much as a supporting character to Joe’s arrogant rantings.

What is Dillon Passage’s involvement in Joe Exotic’s legal troubles?

Joe Exotic’s legal troubles have been well documented. The series focuses on his feud with animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who Joe accused of killing her husband and allegedly plotted to have her killed. However, Joe Exotic’s legal issues went far beyond this, leading ultimately to his incarceration. The documentary is largely a story of Joe Exotic’s spiraling legal troubles, which eventually culminated in his conviction for murder for hire and other charges, leading to a 22-year prison sentence.

Dillon Passage’s involvement in Joe Exotic’s legal troubles is unclear. He is seen in Tiger King visiting Joe Exotic in prison, where he appears to support him emotionally. Joe Exotic’s legal team also included Dillon’s lawyer brother, according to some reports. However, despite hints that he knew more about Joe Exotic’s crimes than he let on, Dillon Passage has never explicitly admitted to any involvement in Joe Exotic’s schemes.

What has Dillon Passage been up to since Joe Exotic’s incarceration?

Since Joe Exotic’s conviction and incarceration, Dillon Passage has been working on building his own career. He has taken on modeling jobs and has been jet-setting around the world, according to his Instagram account. He has also spoken out in support of Joe Exotic, suggesting that he is still in love with his imprisoned husband and that they hope to be reunited when he is released from prison.

Dillon Passage’s relationship with Joe has undergone significant strain since the release of Tiger King. A source close to him told The Sun that he had found it hard to come to terms with the attention he received as a result of the documentary series. They went on to say that Dillon had realized that he “didn’t really know Joe ” and that his husband’s behavior had been “a source of shame.”

Conclusion

Dillon Passage’s marriage to Joe Exotic remains shrouded in mystery. While he played a relatively small role in Tiger King, he has become central to the wider public’s fascination with Joe Exotic’s life story. The unanswered questions surrounding Dillon’s relationship with Joe and his involvement in Joe’s legal troubles continue to fascinate viewers. So far, Dillon Passage has done little to lift the veil of secrecy surrounding his relationship with Joe Exotic. However, as he continues to build his own life outside of the Tiger King fame, perhaps someday we will learn more about one of the most enigmatic figures of the series.

