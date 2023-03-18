The Unanswered Mystery Of Joe Exotic’s Third Husband

The Mysteries Surrounding the Death of Travis Maldonado, Joe Exotic’s Third Husband

Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, has become a household name in recent years after the release of the popular Netflix documentary series Tiger King. The eccentric former zoo operator was known for his wild personality and his love for exotic animals, but his personal life was just as bizarre as his public persona. One of the biggest mysteries of Joe Exotic’s life is the disappearance of his third husband, Travis Maldonado, and the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Life of Travis Maldonado

Travis Maldonado was a young man from California who came to work at Joe Exotic’s G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Oklahoma. He quickly became close with Joe and his second husband, John Finlay, and the three of them eventually entered into a polyamorous relationship. This relationship, along with many other aspects of Joe’s life, was documented in Tiger King.

The Strange Circumstances Surrounding Travis Maldonado’s Death

On October 6, 2017, Travis Maldonado was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was just 23 years old. The incident occurred at the zoo’s gift shop, where Travis was reportedly playing with a gun he believed was not loaded. He placed the gun to his temple and pulled the trigger, not realizing that there was a bullet in the chamber.

The circumstances surrounding Travis’ death are strange enough on their own, but it’s the events leading up to it that have left many unanswered questions. According to Tiger King, Joe Exotic was obsessed with his young husband and had a history of manipulating and controlling him. He allegedly encouraged Travis to participate in his drug use and firearm obsession, and even provided him with methamphetamine.

Travis’ family has claimed that he was not a drug user before coming to work at the zoo and that his behavior changed dramatically after being around Joe and his lifestyle. They have also stated that they believe Joe played a role in Travis’ death, either intentionally or by manipulating him to handle firearms in an unsafe manner.

Joe Exotic’s Conflicting Accounts of the Events Leading Up to Travis’ Death

Joe Exotic himself has given conflicting accounts of the events leading up to Travis’ death. In interviews, he has claimed that Travis’ death was a tragic accident and that he had nothing to do with it. However, he has also admitted on camera that he was the one who gave Travis the gun he used to kill himself, and that he regrets not taking better care of him.

The Cremation of Travis Maldonado’s Body

Another aspect of the mystery surrounding the death of Travis Maldonado is the fact that his body was cremated just two days after his death, before his family could arrive in Oklahoma to identify him. This has led some to speculate that Joe Exotic may have been trying to cover up evidence or dispose of Travis’ body before an investigation could be conducted.

The Investigation and Ruling of Travis Maldonado’s Death

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation did open an inquiry into Travis’ death, but it was closed after just a few days. The official ruling was that his death was a suicide, and no criminal charges were brought against Joe Exotic or anyone else involved.

Conclusion

While there is no concrete evidence to suggest that Joe Exotic had a direct hand in Travis’ death, the circumstances surrounding it are certainly suspicious. It’s clear that their relationship was complicated and unhealthy, and that Joe had a lot of influence over Travis’ life. Whether his death was a tragic accident or the result of something more sinister may never be fully understood.

One thing that is certain is that the death of Travis Maldonado is just one piece of the larger puzzle that is the bizarre and often disturbing life of Joe Exotic. His story is one that has captivated audiences around the world, but it’s important to remember that there are real people and real tragedies at the center of it all. The mystery of what really happened to Travis may never be fully resolved, but it serves as a reminder of the dark side of human nature and the consequences of obsession and manipulation.

————————————

What Happened To Joe Exotic\’s 3rd Husband?