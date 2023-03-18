The Trail of Joe’s Tigers: Following the Journey from Captivity to Freedom

For many years, Joe Exotic, the infamous owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, kept a collection of tigers and other exotic animals for public display. This collection of animals became his cash cow and source of notoriety, attracting thousands of visitors each year. But in 2019, Joe was convicted on numerous counts, including trafficking endangered species and hiring a hitman to kill a rival. As a result, his animals were left to find a new home, and thus began the trail of Joe’s tigers from their captivity to freedom.

The Journey Begins

The first step of the journey began after a legal battle between the federal government and a group of animal activists led by Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue. It was decided that the animals would be transferred to various accredited animal sanctuaries across the United States. The successful operation was carried out by animal welfare organizations such as the Humane Society of the United States, Animal Legal Defense Fund, Wild Animal Sanctuary, and Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.

Sanctuaries that Took in Joe’s Tigers

One of the sanctuaries that took in several of Joe’s tigers is the Tiger King Park. This park, situated in Thackerville, Oklahoma is owned and operated by Jeff Lowe, Joe’s former business associate. Though the park has been criticized for its handling of the animals, some of Joe’s tigers appear to be in good shape at the sanctuary.

Another organization that took in some of the tigers is the Wild Animal Sanctuary. This Colorado-based sanctuary is one of the largest in the world, and it specializes in rescuing big cats and other large carnivores that are kept in captivity. The Wild Animal Sanctuary boasts over 10,000 acres of land, which houses thousands of rescued animals, including some of Joe’s former tigers. After arriving at the sanctuary, the tigers underwent an extensive rehabilitation process, which included regular veterinary check-ups and adapted feeding schedules.

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, located in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, is another sanctuary that successfully took in some of Joe’s tigers. The staff at Turpentine Creek worked diligently to provide the animals with a comfortable and secure environment, where they could live out the rest of their lives. The sanctuary has been praised for its ethical and humane treatment of animals, and it is a testament to the power of grassroots conservation efforts.

Re-acclimation to Life in the Wild

One of the most successful aspects of the trail of Joe’s tigers has been their re-acclimation to life in the wild. Big Cat Rescue, led by Carole Baskin, has been instrumental in this process, providing the necessary resources and training for tigers to re-establish their natural behaviors. Their program, called the “Bobcat Rehab and Release Program,” has been instrumental in releasing bobcats back into the wild. Though bobcats and tigers are not the same animals, the program has provided a framework for reintroducing animals into their natural habitats.

A Reminder of the Importance of Animal Welfare and Conservation

Overall, the trail of Joe’s tigers has been a powerful reminder of the importance of animal welfare and conservation. The animals have endured a long and difficult road from captivity to freedom, and their story highlights the need for action to protect species under threat. The involvement of animal sanctuaries and welfare organizations has served as a beacon of hope, and they continue to advocate for the ethical treatment of animals in captivity.

Moving forward, it is important for lawmakers to take action to protect endangered species and to prevent the exploitation of animals in situations like Joe’s. Through continued conservation efforts and proper regulations, we can ensure that animals enjoy the freedom and dignity they deserve. The trail of Joe’s tigers serves as a reminder of our accountability to these creatures and the critical part we play in their survival.

————————————

