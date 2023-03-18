The Rise and Fall of Jeff Lowe: A Tragic Tale of Exotic Animal Ownership

Introduction

Jeff Lowe was a prominent figure in the world of exotic animal ownership, famous for his exotic pets and tiger exhibitions. He rose to fame with his appearance in the documentary series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, and became a household name overnight. However, his journey was not a bed of roses, and his rise to fame was marred with controversies and legal battles. In this article, we will take a look at the rise and fall of Jeff Lowe, a tragic tale of exotic animal ownership.

Early Life and Background

Jeff Lowe was born on August 21, 1959, in Arkansas, United States. He was raised in a family that had a passion for animals, and his parents owned a petting zoo. Jeff inherited the love for exotic animals from his parents and started his journey in the exotic animal ownership world at a young age. He worked with several breeders and collectors of exotic animals, and eventually started his own exotic animal park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

Rise to Fame

Jeff Lowe became a well-known name in the world of exotic animal ownership after his appearance in the documentary series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which premiered on Netflix in March 2020. The series focused on the rivalry between Jeff Lowe and Joe Exotic, a fellow exotic animal owner. Jeff Lowe was portrayed as the savior of the animals when he took over the G.W. Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, after Joe Exotic was arrested.

Jeff Lowe also gained notoriety for his tiger exhibitions, which were a huge attraction in Las Vegas. He partnered with several hotels and casinos, and his tigers were a part of several shows and events. He became a celebrity in his own right, with over a million followers on social media.

Controversies and Legal Battles

Jeff Lowe’s rise to fame was not without controversies and legal battles. He was accused of mistreating his animals and was under investigation by several animal welfare organizations. In 2018, he was fined $10,000 by the United States Department of Agriculture for several violations of the Animal Welfare Act. He was also accused of illegally selling exotic animals and was indicted on several charges, including conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act.

Jeff Lowe’s legal troubles continued even after the premiere of Tiger King. In May 2020, he was sued by the current owners of the property where he operated his exotic animal park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. The owners accused him of not paying the rent and not taking care of the animals. The property was later seized by the United States Department of Agriculture, and Jeff Lowe was forced to evacuate over 200 animals.

In October 2020, Jeff Lowe was sued by the state of Oklahoma for unpaid taxes. The state claimed that he had not paid over $50,000 in taxes, and his assets were seized. Jeff Lowe claimed that he was broke and unable to pay the taxes.

Fall from Grace

Jeff Lowe’s fall from grace was swift and unfortunate. After the seizure of his animals and his legal troubles, he moved to a cabin in Thackerville, Oklahoma, with his wife, Lauren Lowe. He started a new business, Tiger King Park, and promised to create a new and better exotic animal park. However, his new venture was plagued with problems, and he was once again accused of mistreating his animals.

In June 2021, Jeff Lowe and his wife were arrested and charged with a DUI in Oklahoma. Lauren Lowe was also charged with carrying a weapon while under the influence. Jeff Lowe’s reputation suffered a further blow when it was revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He claimed that the disease had affected his ability to take care of his animals.

Conclusion

Jeff Lowe’s rise and fall is a tragic tale of exotic animal ownership. He started his journey with a passion for animals and a dream of creating a world-class animal park. However, his reputation was tarnished by several controversies and legal battles. He was accused of mistreating his animals, selling them illegally, and not paying his taxes. His new venture, Tiger King Park, also faced problems, and he was once again accused of mistreating his animals.

Jeff Lowe’s fall from grace was swift, and his reputation suffered a significant blow. His legal troubles, health issues, and personal problems have made him a cautionary tale for those who venture into the world of exotic animal ownership. The tragic tale of Jeff Lowe is a reminder that with great power comes great responsibility, and the love for animals should never come at the cost of mistreating them.

