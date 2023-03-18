The Rise and Fall of Carol Baskin: Inside the Wild World of Tiger King

The Rise and Fall of Carole Baskin in “Tiger King”: A Complicated Figure?

The release of “Tiger King” on Netflix in March 2020 sparked a viral obsession with the eccentric cast of characters entangled within the exotic animal industry. The docuseries, which follows the feud between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, showcases the wild and outrageous world of big cat enthusiasts. As viewers watched Joe and Carole’s bitter back-and-forth play out on screen, audiences became fascinated by Carole’s past and her involvement with the disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis. This is the rise and fall of Carole Baskin, a woman who portrayed herself as an animal rights activist for years but became one of the most infamous figures on the internet in 2020.

Big Cat Rescue and Carole Baskin

Carole Baskin’s nonprofit, Big Cat Rescue, is featured heavily in “Tiger King.” In the series, she portrays herself as a savior of big cats, taking in lions, tigers, and other big cats from abusive situations. However, Joe Exotic, an animal breeder and former owner of the G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park, paints a very different picture of Carole. He accuses her of duplicitous behavior in court and claims she is no better than any other big cat owner. Joe would regularly make outrageous and often defamatory remarks about Carole in his now infamous internet show, breaking down endless conspiracy theories about Carole and her involvement in the disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

Don, a millionaire, vanished in 1997, and Carole has been accused by many people of playing a role in his disappearance. Don was last seen at his home in Tampa, Florida, and Carole had a rocky relationship with him. She had even taken out a restraining order against him shortly before his disappearance. Many believe that Carole was behind Don’s disappearance, something she has long denied.

Carole’s Past

However, the accusations and conspiracies against Carole have only added to her notoriety. She was portrayed as an eccentric, flower-crown wearing owner of Big Cat Rescue, a Florida-based animal sanctuary. But as the show gained momentum and viewership grew, more and more people began to question Carole and her motives, especially after diving into her past.

Carole was born in San Antonio, Texas, in 1961, and grew up in a devoutly religious family. Her parents were missionaries, and Carole’s upbringing in the church heavily influenced her passion for animals. Her love for big cats started in 1992 when she and her second husband, Don Lewis, were in the roadside zoo business. However, Carole’s reputation in the business began to take a turn when allegations arose that she was siphoning funds from Lewis’s real estate business.

The Power of Social Media

As “Tiger King” became a pop culture sensation, Carole quickly became the target of internet memes, with people accusing her of feeding her former husband to the big cats, and her flower-crown soon became a common feature on social media. Joe’s videos had managed to rile people up to unprecedented levels. Additionally, Joe was able to sway big-name interest, including Donald Trump Jr., into his corner. His followers began to rally around him and his fight against Carole, even going so far as to send her death threats.

A Complicated Figure?

However, while the world was busy mocking her, Carole’s focus never wavered from her work at Big Cat Rescue. She spent her days tending to over 50 big cats, trying to provide them with the best life possible in captivity. She continues to use the platform the show provided her to raise awareness about big cats, their exploitation, and the need to end it.

Carole Baskin’s rise and fall in “Tiger King” illustrate the depths of the exotic animal industry, the power of social media, and the dangers of pop culture obsession. By portraying herself as a protector of big cats, Carole seems to believe that she has done more good than harm with the work she’s done. It is clear that the exotic animal industry is shady and rife with corruption, but Carole represents a complicated figure who is both dedicated to the cause and shrouded in mystery. One thing is for sure: her story has gripped the nation and will no doubt continue to do so for some time to come.

