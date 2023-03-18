The New Reality of Running Tiger King’s Zoo

Raising the Bar: The New Reality for The Greater Wynnewood Animal Park

The hit Netflix documentary series, Tiger King, brought the world’s attention to Joe Exotic and his infamous Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. But since the show aired earlier this year, a lot has changed for the zoo and its animals. While Joe Exotic may be behind bars, the zoo has continued to operate, and a new reality has set in for its current owners and caretakers.

The Challenges of Running an Exotic Animal Park

One of the biggest challenges for Jeff Lowe and his team at The Greater Wynnewood Animal Park is financial stability. The zoo’s expenses are high due to the extensive care required for the variety of exotic animals it houses, including providing proper nutrition, medical care, and enclosures that mimic their natural habitats. Unlike traditional zoos, the Exotic Animal Park doesn’t receive any government funding, so revenue comes solely from visitors and donations.

Since the release of Tiger King, the park’s popularity has skyrocketed, and thousands of visitors have flocked to see the animals and experience the unique atmosphere. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has heavily impacted businesses, causing the park to close temporarily earlier this year. The team is now unsure of what the future may bring.

Another significant challenge facing Lowe and his team is animal care. The zoo has an array of exotic animals, including tigers, lions, bears, and monkeys. The zookeepers need to provide each animal with the highest level of care possible while also ensuring the safety of both the animals and visitors.

Improving Animal Care

One way that Lowe has worked to improve animal care is by upgrading their enclosures. Previously, the Exotic Animal Park operated in a way that could be considered harmful to its animals, with many being kept in small, cramped cages or not having adequate outdoor areas. Lowe took over the zoo with the goal of improving the living standards of its animals, and the cages have been replaced with larger, more natural habitats.

The park now has veterinary staff available to provide medical attention to the animals. Regular check-ups and health screenings aim to prevent and address injuries or illnesses. The animals’ diets are tailored to their species-specific dietary requirements, and daily activities are planned to help support their physical and mental well-being.

Educational Efforts

A key part of animal care is raising awareness about the animals and conservation efforts that can help protect their wild counterparts. The Exotic Animal Park has had a turbulent history intermixed with animal rights activists who accuse the zoo of animal abuse. However, Lowe and his team believe that the zoo provides a vital service in educating the public about exotic animals and their conservation.

To this end, they offer educational experiences like behind-the-scenes tours and on-site animal encounters, where visitors can see the animals up close and learn about their natural habitats and behaviors. They have also partnered with local schools and other organizations to further promote education about exotic animals and conservation.

The New Reality

Despite the challenges that come with running an exotic animal park, Lowe and his team have shown a commitment to providing high-quality care and education. While the horrors of Joe Exotic’s past treatment of animals cannot be forgotten, the future of The Greater Wynnewood Animal Park has taken a turn for the better.

There is a new reality that the team is adapting to, and it’s focused on improving the quality of care for the animals, providing education to the public, and working towards financial sustainability. Running an exotic animal park is no small feat, and there will always be challenges. However, with Lowe’s dedication to improving the zoo, the staff and visitors can hope for a brighter and more sustainable future for the animals at the Greater Wynnewood Animal Park.

————————————

Who Runs The Tiger Kings Zoo Now?