The Mystery Surrounding Joe Exotic’s Third Husband: Where is He Now?

Joe Exotic's Mysterious Third Husband: The Story of John Finlay

Joe Exotic, the eccentric zookeeper from Oklahoma, is a figure who needs no introduction. With his outrageous personality and headline-grabbing antics, he has become something of a cultural phenomenon in recent years. However, despite the many colorful characters that populate his world, there is one figure who has remained shrouded in mystery: Joe Exotic's third husband, John Finlay.

The Dark Side of Joe Exotic's World

Finlay, who was one of two men to marry Exotic in a televised ceremony in 2014, has largely stayed out of the public eye in the years since. While Exotic's other husband, Dillon Passage, has become something of a minor celebrity in his own right, Finlay has largely retreated from public view.

The answer to that question is a complex one, and it involves a deeper understanding of the strange and often sordid world of Joe Exotic. To truly understand who John Finlay is, and why he has disappeared from the public eye, we need to delve into the various scandals and controversies surrounding Exotic and his exotic animal park.

The first thing to understand about Joe Exotic is that he is a deeply polarizing figure. While many people are fascinated by his flamboyant personality and his devotion to his animals, others see him as a manipulative and abusive individual who mistreats the animals in his care. In recent years, a number of documentaries and exposes have been produced that shed light on the darker aspects of Exotic s life, including his relationships with his husbands.

The Allegations Against Joe Exotic

One of the most shocking revelations to emerge from these documentaries concerned John Finlay, who was portrayed as a young, tattoo-covered man with a missing front tooth. Finlay was portrayed as a loyal and devoted husband to Exotic, but also as someone who was mistreated and abused by his partner.

According to the documentaries, Exotic had a pattern of manipulating and controlling his romantic partners, and Finlay was no exception. He was allegedly coerced into getting matching tattoos with Exotic, as well as marrying him in a televised ceremony that was more spectacle than serious commitment.

In addition to the emotional abuse, Exotic also allegedly physically abused Finlay. One particularly shocking scene from the documentary shows Finlay, shirtless and covered in tattoos, describing how Exotic once pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him. He also describes being beaten by Exotic on multiple occasions, and how he endured these abuses out of a sense of loyalty and obligation.

The Aftermath

Given all of this, it is perhaps not surprising that Finlay has chosen to retreat from the public eye in recent years. While some might expect him to speak out against Exotic and the abuse he allegedly suffered, it is likely that the trauma of his experiences has left him hesitant to engage with the media or the general public.

That being said, there have been some indications that Finlay is doing better in recent years. A 2020 interview with him revealed that he had recently undergone extensive dental work, which had given him a new set of teeth and a new sense of confidence. During the interview, Finlay seemed upbeat and optimistic about his future, and spoke positively about the experiences he had had at the zoo.

It is unclear whether Finlay has maintained any sort of relationship with Exotic since their divorce in 2015. In the years since, Exotic has been embroiled in a number of legal battles, including a high-profile murder-for-hire plot that landed him in prison. Despite his incarceration, Exotic has remained something of a media sensation, with various documentaries and projects in the works about his life and crimes.

The Legacy of Joe Exotic

In conclusion, it is fair to say that John Finlay's disappearance from the public eye is a reflection of the many complexities and controversies surrounding Joe Exotic and his exotic animal park. While Finlay may never fully emerge from the shadow of Exotic's abusive influence, it is clear that he is a survivor who continues to move forward with his life. As the world continues to be fascinated by the story of Joe Exotic, it is important to remember the real human beings affected by his actions, and to hope that they can find peace and healing in their own time.

