The Mystery Surrounding Joe Exotic’s Third Husband: A Deep Dive

The Mysterious Story of John Finlay: Joe Exotic’s Third Husband

Joe Exotic, the eccentric former zoo owner and convicted felon, has captured the attention of the world with his exploits detailed in the wildly popular Netflix documentary “Tiger King”. The show offered an intimate look at the life of the man who called himself the “Tiger King” and the people who were in his orbit. One of the many intriguing characters in the show was Joe’s third husband, John Finlay.

The Beginning of the Relationship

Finlay was just 19 years old when he met Joe Exotic in 2003. At the time, Finlay was working at a local Walmart and was struggling to make ends meet. Joe was a much older man with a reputation for being unconventional, to say the least. Despite the age gap and apparent differences in lifestyle, the two men hit it off right away.

The Questionable Marriage

In the documentary, Finlay is portrayed as a loyal and dedicated husband to Joe. However, there were hints throughout the show that their relationship was far from perfect. For one thing, the couple’s wedding was shown as several individuals parading around in exotic outfits with no real ceremony. In addition, Finlay’s teeth were not in the best of conditions, and this led many viewers to question the circumstances that may have led to his tooth loss.

Finlay has since gone on record to say that the portrayal of his teeth in the documentary isn’t wholly accurate. According to him, his teeth were in poor condition before he met Joe and he had already started the process of having them removed. However, he does admit that Joe did contribute money to pay for some of his dental work.

The Devotion to Joe Exotic

While the specifics of Finlay’s teeth may never be fully known, what is clear is that he was devoted to Joe Exotic. The couple were together for over 10 years, during which time John worked at the G.W. Zoo and helped Joe build his exotic animal empire. In the show, Finlay is seen hunting and caring for the animals alongside Joe. He even took part in the breeding program that was at the center of Joe’s legal troubles.

The Signs of Trouble

Despite their close relationship, there were signs that all was not well between the couple. In the documentary, there is a moment where Joe is seen arguing with Finlay over money. Later on in the series, it is revealed that Finlay had an affair with another man who worked at the G.W. Zoo. This led to the breakdown of his marriage to Joe, and the couple eventually split.

The Life After Joe Exotic

After the couple separated, John disappeared from the public eye. It is said that he moved on with his life, started a new job, and had a child. However, he is still best known for his time with Joe Exotic, which has left many people wondering what he is up to these days.

In recent interviews, Finlay has spoken out about his experience on “Tiger King” and the impact that it has had on his life. He has revealed that the show has brought him unwanted attention and that he feels that his reputation has been tarnished.

“I was portrayed for something that I’m not,” Finlay said in an interview with David Spade. “I’m not proud of my past and what’s been shown, but I’m trying to move past it and better myself.”

The Legacy of Joe Exotic and John Finlay

Despite his desire to move on, it seems that Finlay will always be linked to the wild and crazy world of Joe Exotic. As for Joe himself, he is currently serving a 22-year sentence for murder for hire and other crimes related to his zoo. His story has become the stuff of legend, and his third husband is just one of many fascinating characters to emerge from it.

In conclusion, the story of John Finlay and his relationship with Joe Exotic is one that will likely continue to intrigue audiences for years to come. Despite the many mysteries that still surround his time with Joe, one thing is clear: John was a vital and loyal part of Joe’s life. While their love story may not have been perfect, it was nonetheless an essential part of the saga of the “Tiger King”.

