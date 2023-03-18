The Mystery Surrounding Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband

What Happened to Carole Baskin’s Second Husband?

Carole Baskin is the CEO of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida, and was introduced to the world through the Netflix documentary series, Tiger King. However, the documentary shed light on the controversy surrounding Baskin’s past and left viewers with one looming question: what happened to Don Lewis, Baskin’s second husband?

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

On August 18, 1997, Don Lewis disappeared without a trace. Lewis was a wealthy businessman who had made his fortune in the exotic animal trade. Lewis and Baskin had a tumultuous relationship, and their marriage was on the rocks before Lewis’s disappearance. He had filed a restraining order against Baskin just two months prior to his vanishing.

Baskin was the last person to see Lewis alive. According to Baskin, Lewis had told her he was going to Costa Rica for a spontaneous trip. Unfortunately, Lewis left his house without notifying any family or friends of his plans. Baskin claimed that she had not seen or heard from Lewis since he left for Costa Rica.

Lewis’s van was discovered at a private airport, and his keys and wallet were found inside. However, there was no sign of Lewis. Following his disappearance, Baskin inherited Lewis’s fortune and assets. Lewis’s children from a previous marriage filed a lawsuit against Baskin, alleging that she played a role in their father’s disappearance, but the police could never find any evidence to support these claims.

Carole Baskin’s Claims

Baskin has always insisted on her innocence and accused the creators of Tiger King of portraying her negatively to enhance the show’s ratings. She claims that the series is full of lies and accuses Joe Exotic, her arch-nemesis in the documentary, of spreading false rumors about her.

However, there are several theories regarding Lewis’s disappearance, and many suspect that Baskin played a role in it. Some believe that Baskin fed Lewis to tigers at her sanctuary, but there is no evidence to support these claims, and tigers are not known to eat human flesh.

Another theory is that Lewis faked his disappearance and fled to Costa Rica to start a new life. This theory seems far-fetched, as Lewis would have had to abandon his entire life to start a new one. Lewis was also described as being paranoid and feared for his safety, making it unlikely that he would have staged his disappearance.

Others believe that Baskin hired a man named Kenny Farr, who worked for Lewis, to kill him. Farr had been employed to do odd jobs for Lewis, but some claim that he had a history of violence and had bragged about carrying out hit jobs. However, there is no concrete evidence to support these claims, and Farr has denied them.

The Mystery Continues

Carole Baskin’s past and Don Lewis’s disappearance have continued to generate speculation and controversy. The Tiger King documentary provided new information about the case, but it also left viewers with more questions than answers. Baskin may never be able to shake off the suspicion surrounding her, and the mystery of Don Lewis’s disappearance might never be solved.

In conclusion, the disappearance of Don Lewis remains a perplexing mystery. Carole Baskin’s past and her contentious relationship with her husband have cast suspicion upon her, but there is no concrete evidence to support any theory. As such, the mystery surrounding Don Lewis’s disappearance may remain unsolved forever.

