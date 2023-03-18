The Mystery of Joe Exotic’s Third Husband: Where Is He Now?

The Mystery Surrounding Joe Exotic’s Third Husband: What Happened to John Finlay?

Joe Exotic, also known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage, rose to fame after the release of Netflix’s “Tiger King” docuseries. The series showcases the life of Joe Exotic, the owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison for a murder-for-hire plot and other charges, including animal abuse. Throughout the series, the mystery surrounding Joe’s third husband looms as he vanishes after the pair divorces. In this article, we will explore the mystery surrounding Joe’s third husband and the speculations surrounding his whereabouts.

Who is Joe Exotic’s Third Husband?

John Finlay was Joe Exotic’s third husband, who worked at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park when he met Joe. John was only 19 years old at the time and asked Joe for a job, and the two started a romantic relationship almost instantly. Joe’s marriage to John was unconventional as they were married in a three-way ceremony, along with another man, Travis Maldonado.

John’s appearance was also unique; he had missing teeth, which, he said in an interview with Netflix, was due to poor dental hygiene and the excessive intake of Mountain Dew. John was also known for his tattoos of tigers and other animals that he loved working with at the park. John Finlay became a household name after the “Tiger King” docuseries sparked global interest in the world of big cat owners and their complicated relationships.

The Mystery of John Finlay’s Disappearance

After five years of marriage, John and Joe divorced. The series shows John Finlay living in the park before the divorce, but after the divorce, John disappears without a trace. Since then, the public has been left with a mystery surrounding John’s current whereabouts. This has led many to speculate about where he could be or what he could be doing.

One of the biggest questions people have been asking is, did John leave of his own accord, or did something more sinister happen? The documentary does not provide any solid answers, but it does show a glimpse of the couple’s rocky marriage, which could provide possible explanations for his departure.

Joe Exotic’s third husband is only seen in the documentary prior to his divorce from Joe. During his appearance in the documentary, John Finlay seems to have moved on from Joe and is in a serious relationship with a woman named Stormey. This raises the question of whether or not John Finlay wanted to leave the park and Joe’s life behind for a new start with someone else.

Where Is John Finlay Now?

After the documentary, John Finlay spoke openly about his life after Joe Exotic. In interviews, he stated that he had moved on from the park and his marriage to Joe Exotic. John has turned his life around regarding his dental hygiene, and he now has a full set of teeth. He now works in construction and has been in a relationship with a new partner named Stormey since his divorce from Joe Exotic.

In a recent interview, John Finlay spoke about finding happiness and stability after his tumultuous years with Joe Exotic. He has reconciled with his mother, who he says was once appalled by his actions and relationships with Joe. Now, they have a better relationship- she is happy that her son has turned his life around and is in a happy relationship.

Conclusion

The mystery surrounding John Finlay’s disappearance after his divorce from Joe Exotic has been a source of major interest since the release of the “Tiger King” docuseries. While the documentary does not provide any concrete answers to John’s whereabouts, his interviews following the series show that he has moved on from his relationship with Joe Exotic and is currently happy with his partner, Stormey.

John’s story is a prime example of how a person can turn their life around and overcome obstacles. Hopefully, John Finlay’s story and life after Joe Exotic will serve as a source of inspiration for anyone else who is struggling to find the light at the end of the tunnel. While we may never know the whole story of John’s relationship with Joe and his subsequent departure from the park, we can take comfort in the fact that he is now living a better life, and he has found happiness and stability in his personal and professional life.

