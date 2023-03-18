The Mystery of Joe Exotic’s Third Husband: Where Did He Go?

The Mysterious Disappearance of Joe Exotic’s Third Husband, John Finlay

When Joe Exotic burst onto the scene in 2019 as the star of the hit Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” audiences were immediately captivated by his larger-than-life personality and outrageous behavior. However, as the show began to delve deeper into his life, a question emerged that has yet to be fully answered: what happened to his third husband, John Finlay?

Joe Exotic’s History

To understand the mystery surrounding Finlay’s disappearance from the public eye, it’s important to first look at Joe Exotic and his history. Born Joe Schreibvogel in 1963, the Oklahoma native was a former zoo owner and big cat breeder who gained international notoriety for his flamboyant style and controversial practices.

John Finlay’s Role in the “Tiger King” Documentary

Throughout the course of the documentary, viewers were introduced to a slew of individuals in Joe Exotic’s inner circle. However, few were quite as intriguing as John Finlay, who played a significant role in the early years of the zoo.

At the time of the documentary’s filming, Finlay was living in Texas and working as a welder. However, he previously served as Joe Exotic’s third husband and co-manager of the zoo. The two were married in 2014 in a ceremony that was both lavish and bizarre, with Joe marrying both Finlay and another man, Travis Maldonado, in a triple ceremony.

While Finlay emerged as a fan favorite among viewers due to his striking appearance (which included missing teeth that he attributed to methamphetamine use), his personal life was quickly thrust into the spotlight as well. During the course of the documentary, it was revealed that Finlay and Joe’s relationship was complicated, to say the least.

For one thing, it became clear that Finlay was not actually gay, despite being in a relationship with Joe for several years. In fact, he later went on to get remarried to a woman, and has since claimed that he was coerced into the relationship with Joe Exotic.

“I was young and dumb and didn’t know what I was doing,” Finlay said in an interview with David Spade. “It was pretty much a two-sided thing. I stayed because of the animals and everything like that. … I just pretty much fed [Joe] everything he wanted to see.”

What Happened to John Finlay After “Tiger King”?

Given the tumultuous nature of Finlay’s relationship with Joe Exotic, it’s perhaps not surprising that he has largely stayed out of the public eye in the years since “Tiger King” premiered. In fact, many fans have been left wondering what happened to him after the cameras stopped rolling.

There have been a few updates on Finlay’s life in the years since the documentary aired. For one thing, he has undergone a significant transformation physically. He now sports a full set of teeth and has lost weight, and has been open about his efforts to get his health back on track after years of drug abuse.

In addition, Finlay has occasionally spoken out about the impact that “Tiger King” has had on his life. In a 2020 interview with TMZ, he claimed that the documentary had brought back negative memories for him, and that he had received death threats as a result of his appearance on the show.

Despite these intermittent glimpses into Finlay’s life, however, many questions about his whereabouts and his relationship with Joe Exotic continue to go unanswered. Some fans have speculated that he may have been paid by the producers of the documentary to stay out of the limelight, while others have suggested that he has simply chosen to move on from his past with Joe Exotic and the zoo.

Ultimately, the mystery of Joe Exotic’s third husband remains just that – a mystery. While fans of “Tiger King” may never know what became of John Finlay after the cameras stopped rolling, the lasting impact of his appearance on the show is clear. From his striking physical appearance to his tumultuous relationship with Joe Exotic, Finlay’s story resonated with audiences and continues to fascinate fans to this day.

