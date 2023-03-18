The Mystery of Joe Exotic’s Third Husband: What Happened to Him?

The Mystery of Travis Maldonado: Joe Exotic’s Third Husband

Joe Exotic, the flamboyant and eccentric zoo owner, made headlines when he was convicted of plotting to kill animal rights activist, Carole Baskin. However, there is another mystery surrounding Joe Exotic that has remained unanswered: the disappearance of his third husband, Travis Maldonado.

A Brief Overview of Travis Maldonado’s Life

Travis Maldonado was a young man who came to work at Joe Exotic’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma. He was introduced to Joe by John Finlay, a previous husband of Joe’s who had left him for a woman. Travis was only 19 years old when he arrived at the park, and he had a history of drug abuse.

The Marriage and the Event Leading to His Death

Despite the age difference and Travis’s troubled past, he and Joe started a romantic relationship. Travis even married Joe, along with John Finlay, in a three-way ceremony that was documented on the Netflix series “Tiger King”. Travis appeared happy and carefree in the footage shown on the series, but there were underlying issues that were not discussed.

Less than two years after their marriage, Travis Maldonado was killed in a gun accident at the animal park. However, questions still remain about the circumstances surrounding his death, and whether there was more to it than just a freak accident.

The Official Report vs. The Speculations

As per the official report, Travis was handling a loaded gun while standing in the gift shop at the zoo. He pulled the trigger, thinking the gun was not loaded, but it fired and killed him instantly. Joe Exotic and other witnesses at the park corroborated this story, and the incident was ruled as accidental by the police.

However, there are several reasons why this account of events may not be entirely accurate. First, Travis was a known gun enthusiast, and he was very familiar with the different types of guns that were kept in the park. It is unlikely that he would have made the mistake of thinking a gun was unloaded when it was not. Second, the gun in question was a Ruger .357 revolver, which is known for its relatively tough trigger pull. It is unlikely that Travis would have accidentally pulled the trigger unless he had deliberately cocked the gun first.

There are also rumors that Joe Exotic was not entirely truthful about his relationship with Travis, and that there may have been some abuse or manipulation involved. Some of Travis’s family members have come forward to suggest that he was not happy in his marriage, and that he was looking for a way out. It is possible that Travis may have been planning to leave Joe, and that his death was either the result of a struggle to obtain the gun from him, or a deliberate attempt to keep him from leaving.

Joe Exotic himself has implied on several occasions that he was not entirely innocent in Travis’s death. In a video posted on his Facebook page shortly after the incident, he referred to Travis as a “young man that I gave everything to”, and suggested that he was responsible for teaching Travis about guns and safety. In a later interview with Netflix, he stated that he had a “really bad feeling” about the day of Travis’s death, and that he had warned him to be careful with the guns.

The Public Scrutiny and Different Perspectives

The mystery of Travis Maldonado’s death has captivated the public’s imagination, and it has led to renewed scrutiny of Joe Exotic’s life and actions. Many have suggested that Joe was involved in Travis’s death, either directly or indirectly, and that he is hiding the truth to protect himself. Others believe that Travis’s death was simply a tragic accident, and that Joe has been unfairly maligned by the media.

Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Regardless of what really happened, the fact remains that Travis Maldonado’s life was cut short in a violent and unexpected way. He was a young man with a lot of potential, and he deserved better than to die in a freak accident in a zoo gift shop. While the investigation into his death may never reveal what happened that day, his memory lives on, and his story serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of animal exploitation and the high costs of fame.

