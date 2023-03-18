The Mystery of Joe Exotic’s Missing Third Husband: An Investigation

The Bizarre Disappearance of Don Lewis, Joe Exotic’s Third Husband

In the world of true crime, there are few cases more bizarre than the disappearance of Don Lewis, also known as the missing third husband of Joe Exotic. Lewis vanished without a trace in 1997, and to this day, no one knows what really happened to him. For years, rumors have swirled around Exotic and his involvement in Lewis’ disappearance, but with the popularity of the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King,” the mystery has only deepened.

The Relationship Between Joe Exotic and Don Lewis

Joe Exotic was a flamboyant and eccentric animal enthusiast who ran a zoo in Oklahoma. Lewis was his second husband, but the couple’s relationship was fraught with tension and drama. According to reports, Lewis had a history of domestic violence and allegedly abused Exotic. The couple’s relationship deteriorated over time, and in 1997, Lewis disappeared without a trace.

The Circumstances of Don Lewis’ Disappearance

The circumstances of Lewis’ disappearance are murky at best. According to Exotic, Lewis went on a trip to Costa Rica and never returned. Exotic claims that Lewis was involved in illegal activities, including drug trafficking, and may have fled the country to avoid arrest. However, there is no concrete evidence to support this theory, and many believe that Exotic was involved in Lewis’ disappearance.

The Handwritten Will and Other Disturbing Details

One of the most compelling pieces of evidence against Exotic is a handwritten will that Lewis allegedly signed just months before his disappearance. In the document, Lewis leaves all of his assets to his family and explicitly disinherits Exotic. However, there are questions surrounding the validity of the will. Some have suggested that the signature on the document was forged, and in a now-infamous video clip from “Tiger King,” Exotic is seen laughing as he questions the authenticity of the will.

In addition to the will, there are other disturbing details surrounding Lewis’ disappearance. Exotic has been accused of making threatening comments about Lewis in the past, and there are reports that he may have paid someone to kill him. One of Exotic’s former employees, a man named Rick Kirkham, claimed that Exotic once offered to pay him $10,000 to kill Lewis. Kirkham said that he refused but that Exotic continued to make threats against Lewis.

The Case Remains Open

Despite the rumors and speculation, there has never been enough evidence to charge Exotic with any involvement in Lewis’ disappearance. However, the case remains open, and investigators are still searching for answers. In 2020, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, where Lewis was last seen, announced that they were reopening the case and encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Hopes for Closure

Given the heightened interest in the case thanks to “Tiger King,” it’s possible that new evidence could emerge. For years, Lewis’ family has been fighting to get justice for their loved one, and they hope that the renewed attention will help bring them some closure. In a statement to People, one of Lewis’ daughters said, “We will not rest until Don’s case is resolved, and justice is served.”

The Fascinating and Tragic Tale of Don Lewis

The mystery of Joe Exotic’s missing third husband is a case that has captivated true crime enthusiasts for years. With more questions than answers and a cast of colorful characters, it’s no wonder that it has inspired countless theories and rumors. But at the heart of it all is the tragic story of a man who vanished without a trace, leaving behind a family who just wants to know what happened to him. Whether or not Exotic was involved in Lewis’ disappearance may never be fully known, but one thing is certain – the mystery will continue to fascinate and intrigue for years to come.

