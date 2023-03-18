The Mystery of Joe Exotic’s 3rd Husband: Where Is He Now?

Joe Exotic: A Deep-Dive into His Personal Life

Joe Exotic, also known as Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, gained worldwide notoriety after the release of the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” The series explores Joe Exotic’s life as a zookeeper, his rivalry with Carole Baskin of Big Cat Rescue, and his eventual imprisonment for animal abuse and a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin. But beyond the drama and scandal, the series also shed light on Joe Exotic’s personal life, including his relationships with his three husbands, especially Dillon Passage.

Who is Dillon Passage?

Dillon Passage is the third husband of Joe Exotic, and their relationship became a topic of interest for viewers after the release of “Tiger King.” Dillon first met Joe in 2017 when he was working as a bartender in Florida. The two started a long-distance relationship, and Joe would visit Dillon in Florida every now and then.

One year later, Dillon moved to Oklahoma to be with Joe fulltime. They got married in 2018 while Joe was still serving time for animal abuse and the murder-for-hire plot. Dillon was a constant presence during Joe’s trial and was vocal in his support for his husband.

Rumors and Allegations

However, rumors and allegations started swirling that Dillon’s relationship with Joe was not genuine, and that the marriage might have been a sham. Dillon was quick to deny such claims in an interview with Insider, stating that their relationship was “very real” and that they “genuinely loved each other.”

He also acknowledged that he was aware of some of Joe Exotic’s illegal activities but was not fully aware of the extent of what was going on. Dillon assured people that he has moved on from his time with Joe, and he is building a new life for himself back in his hometown in Florida.

Dillon’s Life After “Tiger King”

Dillon Passage has made a few public appearances since the release of “Tiger King,” including an interview with “Good Morning America” in March 2020. In the interview, he spoke out about the toll that Joe’s arrest and imprisonment had taken on him. He has also returned to his hometown in Florida and has taken up a career in modeling, signing with Next Management.

In an interview with People, Dillon spoke about his experiences with reality television, warning others to be wary of the effects that fame can have on one’s mental health. “It’s very easy to get caught up in that and think that it’s real life,” he said.

Joe Exotic’s Legacy

Joe Exotic remains in prison, serving a 22-year sentence, and has made headlines for his attempts to secure a presidential pardon from former President Donald Trump. He has also made allegations of abuse and mistreatment while in prison. Despite his ongoing drama, Dillon has moved on from his time with Joe and is focused on building a new path for himself.

Joe Exotic’s story will likely continue to fascinate and captivate audiences around the world. However, Dillon Passage’s mystery surrounding his relationship with Joe might never be fully unraveled. What is evident, though, is that Dillon has moved on and is forging a new path for himself after his brief stint in the spotlight.

