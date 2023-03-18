The Mystery of Don Lewis: The Ageless Husband of Carole Baskin

The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis

Don Lewis was a successful businessman from Tampa, Florida, who went missing on August 18, 1997, at the age of 59. He owned and operated a wildlife park, Wildlife on Easy Street, which he ran with his second wife, Carole Baskin. The story of his disappearance has remained shrouded in mystery and has garnered significant attention from the public for over two decades.

The Life and Relationship of Don Lewis and Carole Baskin

Don Lewis and Carole Baskin had a unique relationship, characterized by their shared love for animals. Baskin was 20 years younger than Lewis when they met, and she was already married at the time. She divorced her first husband so she could marry Lewis and become his second wife in 1991.

The couple had a lavish lifestyle, and they shared an interest in big cat rescues. Together, they founded Wildlife on Easy Street, which, later on, became Big Cat Rescue. Lewis also purchased a small airport and a private plane, which he used to transport animals and attend to his business interests.

Their marriage was characterized by spousal abuse, infidelity, and jealousy. Lewis’s first wife, Gladys, who he had divorced, alleged that Baskin had stolen Lewis from her. Lewis’s daughters also had concerns about their father’s marriage to Baskin and her treatment of their father.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

On the morning of August 18, 1997, Lewis left his home to deal with some business in Costa Rica, where he owned a house and dealt in real estate. He was last seen at his office before leaving for an airport in Tampa, Florida, planning to fly to Costa Rica to purchase more property.

Lewis told his lawyer, Joe Fritz, that he was being followed and that he had to be careful. Lewis told Fritz that if anything should happen to him, Baskin would be the suspect.

Lewis failed to show up in San Jose, Costa Rica, as planned, and he was reported missing. Local authorities and the US Embassy in Costa Rica began investigating his disappearance, but no evidence could be found until a week later when his van was discovered at a small airport in Pasco County, Florida.

The van was parked with its door open under a tree, and his wallet and some personal effects were found inside. The van showed no signs of a struggle, and all of Lewis’ identification was still inside. No blood, fingerprints, or DNA evidence was found inside the van or around the area.

The search for Lewis continued, but no concrete evidence could be found. Baskin was questioned by the police, but she maintained her innocence and claimed that she had nothing to do with her husband’s disappearance. She also produced a note that Lewis had supposedly drafted before his disappearance, in which he stated that he was leaving his family, friends, and his entire life behind to start a new life in Costa Rica.

Suspicions

Speculation mounted that Baskin might have played a role in Lewis’s disappearance after it was discovered that Lewis had filed for a restraining order against his wife two months before he disappeared. He had told his former lawyer that he feared for his life.

Baskin has denied any involvement in Lewis’s disappearance and accused Joe Exotic, the former owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, of being behind the conspiracy. Joe Exotic had a long-standing feud with Baskin and had threatened to kill her in the past.

Conclusion

Despite numerous investigations, Don Lewis’s disappearance remains an unsolved mystery. The case has gained significant public attention, particularly after the release of the Netflix series Tiger King, which focused on the rivalry between Baskin and Joe Exotic.

The mystery surrounding Don Lewis’s disappearance will continue to be a subject of debate and speculation. His family and friends continue to seek answers, although it is unlikely that the truth will ever be fully known.

