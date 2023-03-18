The Mystery of Don Lewis’ Age: Unveiling the Truth Behind Carole Baskin’s Husband

Introduction

The disappearance of Don Lewis, the second husband of Carole Baskin, has been a source of fascination since it occurred in 1997. The release of Netflix’s \’Tiger King\’ documentary has brought the story back into prominence, and with it, new questions surrounding the case, specifically Don Lewis\’ age.

The Official Timeline

Don Lewis was born in Dade City, Florida, on April 30th, 1938, according to his driver\’s license and other legal documents. His age at the time of his disappearance was 59.

Challenging the Narrative

Despite the official timeline, some believe that Don Lewis was significantly older than he claimed to be. Some speculate that he could have been in his 80s or even his 90s by the time of his disappearance, making him more vulnerable to potential health issues.

Health Problems

There have been several accounts that Don had health problems, including diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease. As he was getting older, his condition worsened, and he reportedly became forgetful and disorientated.

The Wildlife Sanctuary

Despite his health issues, Don continued to run his successful wildlife sanctuary, which was worth an estimated $5 million at the time of his disappearance.

The Tumultuous Marriage

Don and Carole were married at the time, but their marriage was reportedly tumultuous. According to several accounts, Don had threatened to divorce Carole and had confided in friends about her alleged abusive behavior towards him.

Theories

One theory suggests that Carole killed Don to gain control of his wealth and put an end to their troubled marriage. Another theory suggests that Don could have simply left on his own accord, fed up with his situation and seeking a new life elsewhere.

Controversies

The ‘Tiger King’ documentary has raised a wide array of ethical questions and debates surrounding the big-cat industry, the authenticity of the documentary, and the portrayal of Carole Baskin.

Conclusion

The mystery surrounding Don Lewis’ age and disappearance remains unsolved. His wider age, if true, adds another intriguing layer to the already complicated story. Only time and further investigation may provide us with the answers. Nonetheless, the story of Don Lewis and the ‘Tiger King’ has raised a wide array of ethical questions and debates that require further attention.

————————————

How Old Is Carole Baskin\’s Husband Don?