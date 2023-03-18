The Mystery of Don Lewis’ Age: Untangling the Timeline of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband

The Perplexing Mystery of Don Lewis’s Age: An Examination of the Tiger King Case

Introduction

The Tiger King docuseries on Netflix introduced Carole Baskin to the world, an animal rights activist, and the founder of Big Cat Rescue Sanctuary who gained notoriety for her feud with Joe Exotic. However, the show also brought to the fore the unsolved case of Don Lewis, Baskin’s missing millionaire husband. The documentary presented several conspiracy theories surrounding Lewis’s disappearance, including accusations that Baskin was involved. One aspect of the case that has puzzled viewers and investigators alike is the age of Don Lewis. This article examines the confusing birth years of Don Lewis and its implications for the case.

Who Was Don Lewis?

Don Lewis was a businessman who gained his fortune through real estate and animal-related industries. He married Gladys Lewis, with whom he had three daughters, before moving on to breed exotic cats and other animals in the 1980s. It was during this time that he met and began a romantic relationship with Carole Baskin, who would become a prolific animal rights activist. Lewis and Baskin got married in the early 1990s, but their relationship deteriorated over time, leading to their divorce proceedings. On August 18, 1997, Lewis disappeared.

The Mystery of Don Lewis’s Age

The official record of Don Lewis’s birthdate lists April 30, 1938, as his birth year. This information was provided in the missing person report filed by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on August 19, 1997— the day after Lewis was last seen. However, this date conflicts with several other pieces of evidence. The Florida Bar Association lists Lewis’s year of birth as 1936, making him two years older. A mortuary report from Marvin K. Wawrzyniak Funeral Home also lists Lewis’s birth year as 1936.

To further complicate matters, some online sources suggest that Don Lewis was born in 1940, which would make him 57 at the time of his disappearance. But the biggest question raised by these discrepancies is: “could the confusion around Don Lewis’s age have anything to do with his disappearance?”

The Implications of Don Lewis’s Age Mystery

Conflicting documents and inconsistencies create a lack of trust in the investigation by the public. Skeptics of the investigation into Don Lewis’s disappearance use the confusion over his birth year to question its legitimacy. Conspiracy theories that suggest that Lewis is still alive, living under a new identity, or was the perpetrator of his own disappearance, stem from this confusion. It’s unclear whether Don Lewis’s age is a simple issue of administrative errors or if it was intentionally manipulated to create confusion around the investigation.

In Conclusion

The question of Don Lewis’s age complicates an already puzzling case that has gained renewed interest from the docuseries Tiger King. The conflicting information on Lewis’s birth year deepens the mystery surrounding his disappearance. While the official record states that he was born in 1938, the Bar Association and mortuary report list his birth year as 1936, and some conspiracy theories suggest a different birth date entirely. Investigating the specifics of Lewis’s age may be a vital step to unlock the truth behind what happened to Don Lewis.

————————————

