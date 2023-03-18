The Mystery of Don Lewis’ Age: How Old Was Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband?

The Strange Case of Don Lewis: How Age May Have Played a Role in the Tiger King Mystery

Introduction

The world was seething with excitement when the Netflix series Tiger King premiered in March 2020. The show showcased the bizarre and complex story of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, and the missing husband, Don Lewis. The compilation of true-crime stories presented a complex and multifaceted narrative of ambition, power, and greed, and left many with a lingering inquiry that remains unanswered today: How old was Don Lewis when he vanished, and what role did his age play in his mysterious disappearance? This article aims to explore the different accounts of his age, aliases, and the conflicting theories of his disappearance.

Don Lewis’s life

Don Lewis was a wealthy businessman and animal lover who tied the knot with Carole Baskin in 1991. Together, they ran a private zoo and animal sanctuary in Tampa, Florida, where they kept exotic animals, including tigers, lions, and bears. However, their marriage was unstable, and Baskin accused Lewis of physically abusing her and threatening to murder her on several occasions. In 1997, Lewis went missing, and Baskin became the primary suspect in his disappearance.

Different accounts of his age

The exact age of Don Lewis at the time of his disappearance remains a subject of much conversation and confusion. Various sources report different dates of birth, with some claiming he was born in 1938 or 1940, while others suggest he may have been born as late as 1955. This wide range of possible ages has given rise to speculation that Lewis may have faked his death and assumed a new identity to escape his troubled past and debts.

Don Lewis’s history of using aliases and changing his age

To make matters more complex, Don Lewis had a history of using aliases and changing his date of birth, adding to the mystery regarding his actual age. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Lewis was known to use different names and birthdates when filling out official forms, frequently lying about his age to appear younger or older. The newspaper also reported that Lewis had altered his birth year from 1941 to 1938 on his driver’s license as a result of a traffic ticket dispute.

The possibility of staging his own disappearance

Lewis’s alleged practice of lying about his age and using different identities fuels speculation that he may have staged his own disappearance to escape his troubled past and lead a new life. Baskin and her supporters have suggested that Lewis may have fled to Costa Rica, where he owned property and had business interests, and may have been involved in illegal activities such as drug trafficking or money laundering. However, others have pointed out that Lewis’s age may not have played a significant role in his vanishing, and that his financial struggles and marital conflicts were more likely catalysts.

Lewis’s financial problems and marital issues

According to court documents, Lewis was heavily in debt at the time of his disappearance and had been involved in a bitter divorce battle with Baskin, who had accused him of siphoning off funds from their shared business ventures. Some suggest that Lewis may have staged his disappearance to get away from his mounting debts and avoid paying spousal support to Baskin.

Conclusion

The mystery of Don Lewis’s age and his disappearance continues to enthrall viewers and inspire wild theories and speculation. The case remains unsolved, and while some believe that Lewis is still alive and enjoying life in Costa Rica, others accept that he may have met his demise, and his body has never been found. Despite the conflicting accounts of his age and identity, one thing is clear: his story exemplifies the complexities of human behavior and the mysterious depths of the human psyche.

————————————

