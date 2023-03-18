The Mystery of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband: What We Know So Far

What We Know So Far

– Don Lewis was last seen on August 18, 1997, leaving his home in Tampa, Florida.

– Lewis told his wife, Carole Baskin, that he was going to Costa Rica to buy property and asked her not to report him missing if he didn’t return.

– Lewis’ van was found at a nearby airport two days after his disappearance, with his keys and wallet inside.

– Baskin was named the executor of Lewis’ estate and inherited his assets, including Big Cat Rescue.

– At the time of his disappearance, Lewis and Baskin were going through a contentious divorce.

– A former employee of Big Cat Rescue claimed that Baskin told her to bury Lewis’ body on the property, but no evidence has been found to support this claim.

Theories and Suspects

– Carole Baskin: Many people believe she was involved in her husband’s disappearance, given the contentious nature of their divorce and the fact that she inherited his assets.

– Joe Exotic: Accused Baskin of being responsible for Lewis’ disappearance to get revenge against her.

– Drug Cartels: Some have theorized that Lewis may have been involved with drug cartels in Costa Rica.

– Random Act of Violence: It’s possible that Lewis was a victim of a random act of violence.

– Don Lewis is Alive: Some believe that Lewis faked his own death to escape his life and business.

FAQs

– Q: Why hasn’t Carole Baskin been arrested for Don Lewis’ disappearance?

– A: According to law enforcement officials, there is not enough evidence to charge anyone in connection with Don Lewis’ disappearance.

– Q: What does Carole Baskin say about these accusations?

– A: Baskin has denied any involvement in Lewis’ disappearance and has called the accusations against her unfounded.

– Q: What is the status of the investigation into Don Lewis’ disappearance?

– A: The investigation was reopened in 2020, and law enforcement officials are exploring new leads and technology that could help solve the case.

– Q: Did Don Lewis have any enemies or potential motives for someone to harm him?

– A: Lewis had a contentious divorce with Baskin and had accused her of trying to take his money and threatening to kill her, but there is no concrete evidence to support the theory that Baskin was involved in his disappearance.