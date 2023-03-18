The Mystery of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband: Is he really dead?

Introduction

The disappearance of Don Lewis, Carole Baskin’s millionaire husband, has captivated audiences through the popular Netflix series “Tiger King.” While Baskin maintains her innocence, the evidence surrounding his disappearance raises questions about foul play and whether or not Lewis is really dead.

Background

Don Lewis disappeared in 1997 under suspicious circumstances, and Baskin was named the prime suspect in his disappearance. Despite her claims of innocence, the case remains unsolved.

Evidence

Key pieces of evidence suggest foul play may have been involved in Lewis’s disappearance, such as Baskin being the last person to see him alive and inconsistencies in her story. Additionally, Lewis’s van was found abandoned at an airport with his belongings and passport, and his will disinherited his family and left everything to Baskin.

Possible Scenarios

There are two main theories surrounding Lewis’s disappearance. The first is that Baskin was involved in his disappearance and possibly his death. The second is that Lewis disappeared on his own volition, but this scenario seems unlikely given the abundance of evidence suggesting foul play.

Conclusion

The mystery surrounding Don Lewis’s disappearance may never be solved, but the evidence raises questions about whether or not foul play was involved and whether Baskin had a role in his disappearance.

