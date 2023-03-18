The Mystery of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband: How Old Was Don Lewis?

The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: A Case Still Shrouded in Mystery

The world of true crime enthusiasts and fans of the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” were captivated by the enigmatic character that is Carole Baskin. The owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida has been the talk of the town since the release of the popular series that delves into her life and the mysterious disappearance of her millionaire husband, Don Lewis.

Don Lewis went missing on August 18, 1997, and was declared legally dead in 2002. An investigation into his disappearance was launched but no substantial evidence was found. Years later, in 2020, the series “Tiger King” reinvigorated public interest in the case and stoked controversy.

One question that remains central to the mystery surrounding Don Lewis is his age. How old was he when he disappeared? Was he perhaps too old to have been attacked and killed by a tiger? There is evidence to suggest that Don Lewis was born on April 30, 1938. This would have made him 59 years old at the time of his disappearance.

According to his daughters, he was born in Davenport, Iowa, and grew up poor. Don Lewis reportedly enlisted in the United States Army and served as an intelligence officer during the Vietnam War. After his service, he returned to the United States and eventually settled in Florida to pursue a career in the exotic animal business.

It was in Florida where he met Carole Baskin. She was a self-proclaimed animal rights activist who was opposed to the breeding and exploitation of exotic animals. However, Don Lewis was known for buying and selling big cats, as well as other exotic animals, and was involved in breeding and selling them as well.

Their relationship was tumultuous, with Don regularly cheating on Carole and vice versa. Despite this, they were married for ten years before Don’s disappearance. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance have raised a lot of questions about Carole’s involvement.

Some people believe that Carole Baskin had a hand in her husband’s disappearance. This belief is strengthened by the fact that Don Lewis’ will, which excludes her from inheriting his vast fortune, was deemed a forgery by a court of law. However, to this day, Carole maintains her innocence.

One of the aspects of the case that has caused speculation is the fact that Don Lewis reportedly wanted to leave his relationship with Carole and mentioned to friends and family that he was afraid for his life. In addition, after his disappearance, Carole quickly took control of his assets, leaving his daughters with nothing.

Carole’s alleged involvement in the disappearance has been widely discussed on the internet, especially on social media platforms. The hashtag #JusticeForDonLewis trended on Twitter, with people calling for a re-examination of the case and for justice to be served.

As the interest surrounding the case continues, questions about Don Lewis’s age at the time of his disappearance are still being asked. While it may not be directly related to the disappearance of the millionaire, it is an important piece of information that can help put things into perspective.

From all indications, Don Lewis was a complex man who lived a life surrounded by exotic animals and multiple relationships. His disappearance has inspired numerous discussions and conspiracy theories, many of which have been fueled by the Netflix series “Tiger King.” However, as the search for answers continues, one thing is for sure – Don Lewis will be remembered and talked about for a long time to come.

In conclusion, Don Lewis’s disappearance remains a mystery that has captured the attention of true crime enthusiasts worldwide. His age at the time of his disappearance has been a subject of debate and speculation, although it does not directly relate to his disappearance. Nonetheless, it is an important detail that helps to put things in context. With the renewed interest in the case due to the Netflix series, perhaps more information will eventually come to light, and justice may finally be served for Don Lewis. For now, though, the case continues to fascinate and shock viewers all over the world.

