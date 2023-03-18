The Mystery of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband Don: How Old Was He When He Disappeared?

The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: The Story of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband

Introduction

The disappearance of Don Lewis, the ex-husband of Carole Baskin, has become a source of fascination for millions of people around the world. The story was brought to the mainstream through the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King,” which brought to light a series of allegations and conspiracy theories surrounding the case. One of the central questions that remain unanswered to this day is how old Don was when he vanished in 1997. This article will explore the circumstances surrounding Don Lewis’s disappearance and attempt to shed some light on the age-related confusion.

Early Life of Don Lewis

Don Lewis was born on April 30, 1938, in Dade City, Florida. He grew up in the small town of Zephyrhills and attended high school there. Later, he started his own trucking company and became successful in the business, eventually expanding into real estate investments.

Marriage to Carole Baskin

In 1991, Don married Carole Baskin, a woman he met several years earlier when he offered her a ride home. The couple fell in love and got married, but their relationship was marked by significant turmoil. Both Don and Carole accused each other of domestic violence, and Carole even obtained a restraining order against Don, alleging that he had threatened to kill her. However, Don denied the allegations and claimed that Carole had staged the incident to gain control over their joint assets.

Disappearance and Investigation

On August 18, 1997, Don Lewis disappeared without a trace. His car was found at a small airport, but there was no sign of him. Law enforcement and private investigators carried out an extensive search, but Don was never found, and the case remains unsolved to this day.

Age of Don Lewis

One of the most puzzling aspects of the case is the confusion surrounding Don’s age. According to official records and news reports, Don was 59 years old at the time of his disappearance, consistent with his date of birth, which can be verified through public records. However, during an episode of “Tiger King,” Carole claimed that Don was in his late 80s when he disappeared, which was met with criticism and suspicion. Later, Carole’s husband, Howard Baskin, explained that Carole had misspoken and meant to say that Don would have been in his late 80s today, which remains a point of contention among viewers.

Theories and Speculations

The ambiguity surrounding Don’s age has led to numerous theories and speculations about the case, including the possibility of Carole’s involvement in his disappearance. Some people believe that Carole had a motive to harm Don or arrange for his disappearance, and that the changing stories about his age are part of a larger pattern of deception. However, there is no concrete evidence that supports or disproves any of these conspiracies.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Don Lewis remains one of the most enigmatic cases in recent years, with no clear resolution in sight. Despite ongoing investigations and widespread public scrutiny, the age-related confusion surrounding the case remains a point of contention among viewers of “Tiger King” and other sources. However, what is clear is that Don’s loved ones continue to search for answers and closure, hoping to find out what truly happened to him all those years ago.

————————————

