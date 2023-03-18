The Mystery of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband: Did She Really Feed Him to a Tiger?

The Mystery of Carole Baskin\’s Missing Husband: Exploring the Evidence and Theories

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

In 1997, Don Lewis, the owner of a wildlife sanctuary in Florida, vanished. His wife, Carole Baskin, claimed that he went to Costa Rica, a frequent travel destination for him, but investigators found no evidence to support this claim. Lewis was never found, despite extensive search efforts.

The Tiger Theory

One theory that has gained attention is that Baskin may have fed her husband to the tigers at the wildlife sanctuary. This theory stems from Baskin\’s history of feeding live animals to her tigers and a former employee\’s claim that it was “common knowledge” among the employees that Baskin had fed Lewis to the tigers. However, there is no concrete evidence to support this theory.

The Investigation and Aftermath

Despite the allegations against her, no charges have been brought against Baskin in connection with her husband\’s disappearance. Baskin has received death threats and has been accused of exploiting big cats at her sanctuary while advocating for animal rights. Lewis\’s family continues to search for answers and has filed a lawsuit against Baskin.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Don Lewis and the allegations against Carole Baskin have raised important questions about the safety and wellbeing of big cats in captivity and the need for transparency and accountability in the animal sanctuary industry. It is crucial for investigators to continue to search for answers and bring closure to the families of missing persons.

