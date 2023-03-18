The Mystery of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband: Did He Really Disappear Without a Trace?

The Intriguing Mystery of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband, Don Lewis

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s hit docu-series, Tiger King, then you’re most likely familiar with the ongoing mystery surrounding the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis. The circumstances surrounding Lewis’ vanishing are vague, and the timeline of the events leading up to his disappearance is murky at best. Add to this the odd behavior of Carole Baskin, and you have a real-life mystery that is as complex as it is intriguing.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

In 1997, Don Lewis vanished without a trace. Lewis, who was a wealthy businessman and animal collector, was last seen by his wife, Carole Baskin, on August 18th of that same year. According to Baskin’s statement, Lewis told her that he was going on a trip to Costa Rica, and that he was planning on flying out of Sarasota’s private airport between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. When Baskin awoke later that day, Lewis was nowhere to be found. His car was in the driveway and his van was still parked at the airport, but there was no sign of Don Lewis.

When Baskin reported him missing, police immediately launched an investigation. The search for Don Lewis was extensive, with investigators scouring the surrounding area, conducting aerial searches, and even dredging local lakes and ponds. Despite their efforts, however, no trace of Don Lewis was ever found.

Carole Baskin’s Strange Behavior

What makes the disappearance of Don Lewis all the more mysterious is Carole Baskin’s strange behavior both before and after his vanishing. For starters, her statements to law enforcement both during the investigation and in the years that followed have been inconsistent and at times conflicting. Moreover, there are a number of unusual circumstances surrounding the events leading up to Lewis’ disappearance that have led many to question whether or not Baskin may have played a more significant role in his vanishing than currently known.

One of the biggest red flags surrounding Carole Baskin’s behavior related to the Lewis disappearance is that she produced Lewis’ power of attorney only a few days after he vanished. This document gave her complete control over Lewis’ estate, which many believe was worth millions of dollars. Furthermore, Carole Baskin took the lead in the search for her husband, launching a massive media campaign to find him, and even offering rewards for information leading to his whereabouts.

Some speculate that Baskin’s efforts to find her husband may have been part of a larger scheme to cover up his disappearance. In fact, several people have come forward claiming that Baskin threatened to kill them, and later filed restraining orders against her. Moreover, a former employee of her animal sanctuary reported that he witnessed Baskin abuse animals and speculate that she may have killed Lewis and disposed of his body on the property.

Joe Exotic’s Involvement

As viewers of Tiger King know, the mystery of Don Lewis’ disappearance was brought into the limelight after animal collector Joe Exotic began to accuse Carole Baskin of foul play. At one point, he even created a video where he claimed that Baskin killed her husband and fed him to her tigers.

While Joe Exotic is certainly an eccentric character, there is evidence to suggest that Baskin’s sanctuary was not as idyllic as she claimed it to be. In CCTV footage shown during Tiger King, it is widely believed that Baskin tampered with and removed cameras that may have shown evidence of what happened to Lewis. Additionally, rumors have circulated that she may have sold Lewis’ animals shortly after his disappearance.

The Legal Investigation

In 1997, police investigated the circumstances surrounding Don Lewis’ disappearance, but despite their efforts, no concrete evidence was ever found to suggest that Baskin was responsible for his vanishing. However, in 2020, The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reopened the case, citing the growing interest in Lewis’ disappearance due to the popularity of Tiger King.

Although an official update on the ongoing investigation has not been released, it is believed that investigators are once again evaluating the evidence surrounding Lewis’ disappearance and are following up on new leads and rumors that have come to light since Tiger King debuted on Netflix.

The Mystery Continues

The mystery surrounding Don Lewis’ disappearance is as complex as it is intriguing, and while many have theories on what exactly happened to him, there is still no definitive answer. What we do know is that Don Lewis was a wealthy businessman and animal collector who vanished without a trace, leaving behind a wife who acted in some very strange ways both before and after his disappearance. We also know that the case has been reopened with the potential for new evidence to come to light. Until then, the mystery of what happened to Carole Baskin’s missing husband remains unsolved.

