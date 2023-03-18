The Mystery of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband: Alice or Foul Play?

Carole Baskin: The Mystery Surrounding the Disappearance of Don Lewis

Introduction

Carole Baskin, founder of the Big Cat Rescue and one of the main characters of the Netflix documentary ”Tiger King,” has always been shrouded in mystery. While the show may have focused on her tumultuous relationship with her arch-nemesis Joe Exotic, it also delved into the mystery of the disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis, in 1997. The question that lingers in many people’s minds is whether Don’s disappearance was simply an accident or something more sinister.

Who is Carole Baskin?

Carole Baskin is an American big-cat rights activist and founder of the Big Cat Rescue, an organization that works to end the captivity of big cats in private ownership and to rescue animals from situations where they are being mistreated. She became famous after the release of the Netflix documentary ”Tiger King,” which paints a shocking picture of the private zoo industry in the United States.

Who is Don Lewis?

Don Lewis was a wealthy businessman who lived in Tampa, Florida, with his wife and children. He met Carole Baskin in the early 90s when he stopped to look at a roadside zoo she was operating. Even though Don was married at the time, he was immediately smitten with Carole and soon started a relationship with her. However, Don’s marriage to his first wife ended soon after, and he remarried Carole in 1991.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

The couple lived together on their sprawling farm in Tampa, surrounded by big cats, until Don’s mysterious disappearance in 1997. According to Carole’s account, Don went missing while flying his small plane over the Gulf of Mexico. He had left for a brief journey overnight and was supposed to return in the morning. However, his plane was found abandoned and with no trace of Don.

The investigation into Don’s disappearance began, but it was marred by inconsistencies in Carole’s statements, which made her the prime suspect in the case. Rumors began to circulate that Don had been murdered and that Carole was responsible for his disappearance. A handyman who had worked for Carole at the time also reportedly claimed that she had asked him to dig a deep hole on the property around the time of Don’s disappearance.

The Netflix Documentary ”Tiger King”

Despite the speculation and rumors, the case remained cold for over two decades, until the release of the Netflix documentary ”Tiger King” in 2020, which brought the case back into the spotlight with renewed interest from the public.

Many people began to speculate that Carole had something to do with Don’s disappearance. The documentary suggested that she may have been involved in some way, although it did not provide any concrete evidence to support this theory.

The Theories Surrounding Don’s Disappearance

There are several possible explanations for Don’s disappearance. One is that he may have run away and started a new life somewhere else. Another theory is that he may have died in an accident while flying his plane, and his body was lost at sea.

However, the most popular theory is that Don was murdered, and Carole was responsible for his disappearance. Some people speculate that Carole may have fed Don to her big cats, which would explain why his body has never been found.

Carole’s Account

Carole has always maintained that she had nothing to do with Don’s disappearance and that she was as eager as anyone to find out what happened to him. She has also accused the media of perpetuating false and salacious stories about her involvement in the case.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Don Lewis has been one of the most intriguing mysteries in recent times. The speculation and rumors surrounding his disappearance continue to this day, with the focus being on Carole Baskin’s possible involvement in the case. While there is no concrete evidence to support the theory that Carole murdered her husband, there are still many unanswered questions surrounding his disappearance. The mystery remains unsolved, and until new evidence comes to light, we may never know what really happened to Don Lewis.

