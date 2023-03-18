The Mystery of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband: A Closer Look

The Curious Case of Don Lewis’ Disappearance: A Look at the Theories and Evidence

Carole Baskin is a name that needs no introduction. She is the founder of Big Cat Rescue, a sanctuary for exotic animals in Tampa, Florida, and a cast member on the hit Netflix docu-series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. But one question that has been hounding her for decades is the mystery surrounding the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis. In this article, we will take a closer look at the case, the theories, and the evidence that surround Don Lewis’s vanishing act.

Who was Don Lewis?

Don Lewis was Carole Baskin’s second husband, and he was a multimillionaire who made his fortune in real estate. He owned several businesses and invested heavily in exotic animals, which he kept on his private property. According to reports, he was a flamboyant and eccentric man who loved the company of big cats and other exotic animals. Lewis met Carole when she was working as a bartender in a local restaurant, and the two got married in 1991.

What Happened to Don Lewis?

On August 18, 1997, Don Lewis vanished without a trace. According to Carole, she last saw him at their home in Tampa, Florida, when she left for work around 6 a.m. When she returned, his van was in the driveway, but he was nowhere to be found. Carole reported him missing to the authorities the following day.

The Investigation

The investigation into Don Lewis’s disappearance was extensive, but it did not yield any solid leads. Law enforcement officials, private investigators, and volunteers searched high and low for any clues that could lead to his whereabouts, but they found nothing.

Theories

Carole has been the subject of many theories and allegations regarding Don Lewis’s disappearance. Some have accused her of foul play, while others believe that he may have simply run away. Among the most popular theories are:

1. Carole Murdered Don

One of the most prevalent theories is that Carole murdered Don and disposed of his body. There are several reasons why people point the finger at her, including the fact that they were going through a rough patch in their marriage and that she stands to gain a lot from his disappearance. Some also cite her erratic behavior and suspicious actions following his disappearance as evidence of her guilt.

However, Carole has always maintained her innocence, and there is no concrete evidence linking her to the crime.

2. Don Faked His Own Death

Another popular theory is that Don faked his own death to escape his tumultuous marriage to Carole and start a new life. Supporters of this theory point to Don’s history of shady business dealings and his love for adventure as proof that he had the resources and motivation to disappear.

However, this theory does not explain why Don would cut off all contact with his family and friends, nor does it explain the strange circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

3. Don Was the Victim of a Mafia Hit

Some believe that Don’s association with shady characters in the world of exotic animal trading may have made him a target of the Mafia. Supporters of this theory point to Don’s unexplained trips to Costa Rica and his involvement in the sale and transport of exotic animals as evidence that he may have been involved in illegal activities.

However, this theory lacks any concrete evidence, and there is no proof that the Mafia was involved in Don’s disappearance.

Conclusion

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Don Lewis is one of the most bizarre and intriguing cases in recent memory. Despite countless investigations, search parties, and media attention, no one knows what happened to him. While theories and accusations continue to swirl around Carole Baskin, there is no conclusive evidence linking her to the crime. Until more evidence is uncovered, the case remains a fascinating, unsolved mystery.

