The Mystery of Carole Baskin’s Husband’s Wealth: Tracing Don Lewis’s Fortune

The Mystery of Don Lewis’s Wealth and its Disappearance

The world of true crime has never seen a story as mind-boggling as that of Carole Baskin or, as some may say, “the woman who possibly got away with murder.\” Though Baskin is best known for her bickering with Joe Exotic in the bizarrely popular ‘Tiger King’ Netflix series, it is the mystery surrounding her former husband’s wealth that has grabbed the attention of many.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

Don Lewis was a millionaire entrepreneur and animal activist who owned Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida. Lewis faced a tragic end in 1997 when he disappeared under strange circumstances, and his body was never found. His disappearance left behind many unanswered questions, including the origin of his wealth and whether anyone benefited from it after his death.

In the months leading up to his disappearance, Don Lewis told his family, friends, and employees that he was planning to leave Carole Baskin and file for divorce. According to some sources, Carole had accused Lewis of domestic abuse and showed erratic behavior. He also told many people that his life was in danger and that Baskin might kill him. In one instance, Lewis even got a restraining order against his wife.

Adding to the mystery of Lewis’s disappearance, Carole Baskin reported that on the evening of August 18, 1997, her husband went missing after leaving their home in the early hours of the morning without taking any of his personal belongings. Foul play was suspected almost immediately, particularly after his van was found abandoned at an airport several days later. The van showed signs of a struggle, including a broken antenna and blood stains. However, despite numerous investigations and searches, no trace of Don Lewis was ever found.

Theories Surrounding Carole Baskin’s Involvement

After Lewis’s disappearance, Carole inherited his estate and took control of his businesses, including Big Cat Rescue. Some of Lewis’s family members and acquaintances claimed that Baskin had motive and opportunity to kill Lewis to access his wealth. However, she was never charged with any crime or convicted of any wrongdoing.

The mystery deepens when we look at Lewis’s wealth. Lewis was a man of many businesses and projects. Besides Big Cat Rescue, he owned properties and was involved in real estate trading. He also dabbled in cryptocurrency, which was still a fledgling concept at the time.

Lewis’s planes were also used to transport exotic animals between his various animal exhibitions, which contributed considerably to his wealth. He was also rumored to have dealt with drug lords to obtain exotic animals, which added to his fortune. In 1993, he courted controversy for acquiring over 200 big cats from Peru, though he denied any wrongdoing.

Some sources claim that Lewis’s net worth ranged from $5 to $20 million. Considering the businesses he engaged in, it’s possible that Lewis had money stashed away, and it’s entirely feasible that someone could have benefitted from his wealth after his death. The question is, who benefited from it? And how?

The Origin of Carole Baskin’s Wealth

The centerpiece of Carole Baskin’s business empire is the Big Cat Rescue, a charity that rescues and rehabilitates exotic cats. Its mission is to end the private ownership of big cats and to stop the exploitation and abuse of these majestic animals. The sanctuary has a website that promotes Baskin as “a champion for the big cats,” but it doesn’t provide any information regarding the source of the funds behind the organization.

Questions about Baskin’s fortune arise from other sources too. For example, how did Baskin afford the many exotic cats she now houses and feeds? These animals require a large amount of money to maintain, not to mention the expenses related to their rescuing and rehabilitation. Furthermore, how did she procure the resources required to renovate the property housing the Big Cat Rescue? Could the money have come from her husband’s estate, which gave her sole control over his assets?

Curiously, many of the animals at the Big Cat Rescue were acquired before Don Lewis’s disappearance, which has fueled speculation about whether they were funded by Lewis’s wealth. Baskin, however, denies having received any significant inheritance or windfall after Lewis’s disappearance, and has claimed that Big Cat Rescue is mostly funded by donations.

That being said, it’s difficult to track exactly how much funding Baskin receives, and from whom. As per the National Post, in 2020, Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin’s organization, had a revenue of $1.5 million, most of which came from donations. The question of whether this wealthy animal sanctuary was solely built on donations or from wealth obtained from Lewis remains unresolved.

The Unsolvable Mystery

The remaining members of Lewis’s family, including his daughter and ex-wife, have long been suspicious of Carole’s involvement in Lewis’s death and their lack of rightful inheritance. Lewis’s daughter has even been known to accuse Baskin of keeping Lewis’s estate for herself and denying them their share, which again raises questions about Lewis’s fortune.

However, without any concrete evidence or new leads, the mystery of the origin of Don Lewis’s wealth and its whereabouts after his disappearance are destined to remain a riddle. As for Carole Baskin, she continues to be an enigma despite the growing public interest in her and the ongoing conspiracy theories floating around about her.

To conclude, the story of Don Lewis’s wealth and its disappearance is a classic whodunit. The evidence points in all directions, from Carole Baskin to drug lords and unsavory business partners. It’s a mystery that may never be solved but continues to fascinate. However, what remains clear is that the fortune Lewis made is a testament to his hard work and entrepreneurial skills. The fact that it’s up for speculation as to where it went after he died, though, is an unsettling reminder that danger lingers just around the corner.

