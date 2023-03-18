The Mystery of Carole Baskin’s Husband: Did he really vanish?

The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis and Carole Baskin’s Involvement

Carole Baskin is a name that has been on the lips of many ever since the release of the Netflix documentary series, “Tiger King,” in March 2020. Baskin is the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, an animal sanctuary in Tampa, Florida. She featured prominently in “Tiger King” as a rival to Joe Exotic, the former owner of an Oklahoma-based big cat zoo, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence in prison for plotting to kill Baskin.

The Circumstances Surrounding Don Lewis’ Disappearance

Don Lewis was a wealthy businessman who made his fortune by buying and selling real estate. He met Carole Baskin in the early 1990s when she was running a pet store in Tampa. The two fell in love, and Don eventually divorced his first wife to marry Carole.

Don was an eccentric man who loved big cats and had a collection of them that he kept on a 40-acre ranch in Zephyrhills, Florida, about an hour’s drive from his house. He also owned a small airline called Southeastern U.S. Animal Transportation (SEAT).

On August 18, 1997, Don Lewis left his home in an unknown direction, never to be seen again. His car was found at a small airport, and his bags were found inside. He had apparently been planning a trip to Costa Rica. Despite extensive searches, no trace of Don Lewis was ever found.

Carole Baskin’s Involvement in Don Lewis’ Disappearance

Following Don Lewis’ disappearance, rumors began to swirl that Carole Baskin was somehow involved. These rumors gained traction in “Tiger King,” where Joe Exotic regularly accused Baskin of killing her husband and feeding him to her tigers.

There is no direct evidence to support Joe’s accusations, but there are several circumstantial pieces of evidence that point to Baskin’s involvement. For example, Don Lewis had reportedly told several people that he was afraid for his life and that if something happened to him, Carole would be responsible.

Additionally, the will that Don Lewis had signed just weeks before his disappearance was highly unusual. It stated that if he were to disappear or die under mysterious circumstances, his entire estate (worth an estimated $5-10 million) would go to Carole Baskin. The will also included a strange clause that stated that Don’s body could be cremated or buried at Carole’s discretion.

Baskin has always maintained her innocence, arguing that the accusations against her are baseless and unfounded. She has also criticized “Tiger King” for its sensationalism and for portraying her as a villain without any evidence to back up the claims.

The Investigation into Don Lewis’ Disappearance

Despite the many rumors and allegations surrounding Don Lewis’ disappearance, no one has ever been charged in connection to the case. The investigation was reopened in 2020 following the release of “Tiger King,” but it is unclear whether any significant progress has been made.

One of the main obstacles in the investigation is the lack of physical evidence. Without a body, it is difficult to prove who was responsible for Lewis’ disappearance. Additionally, many of the people who knew Lewis and Baskin back in the 1990s have passed away or are no longer alive, making it challenging to gather reliable testimonies and information.

Conclusion

The mystery surrounding Don Lewis’ disappearance has been one of the most enduring legacies of “Tiger King.” Despite the many allegations and rumors, we may never know what exactly happened to Don Lewis on that fateful day in August 1997.

Carole Baskin has consistently denied any involvement and criticized those who have accused her. However, the circumstantial evidence and rumors continue to cast a shadow over her reputation.

The case of Don Lewis serves as a reminder of the dark side of the big cat industry, where greed, jealousy, and animosity can lead to tragic consequences. We can only hope that someday justice will be served, and the truth about what happened to Don Lewis will finally be revealed.

————————————

Is Carole Baskin\’s Husband Alice?