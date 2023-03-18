The Mysterious Wealth of Carole Baskin’s Late Husband: The Untold Story

The Untold Story Behind the Mysterious Wealth of Carole Baskin’s Late Husband

Carole Baskin has become a notorious figure in recent years due to her involvement in the popular Netflix documentary series “Tiger King.” While the series primarily focused on the rivalry between Carole and Joe Exotic, it also touched on the mysterious circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Carole’s husband, Don Lewis. Specifically, the series raised questions about Carole’s wealth and whether it could be linked to her husband’s disappearance. In this article, we will delve deeper into this topic and explore the untold story behind the mysterious wealth of Carole Baskin’s late husband.

Background

For those who may be unfamiliar with the series, Don Lewis was a millionaire who owned and operated a wildlife park in Florida. In 1997, he disappeared under suspicious circumstances, and his body has never been found. Carole Baskin, his wife at the time, was the last person known to have seen him before his disappearance. In the years since, there have been many theories about what happened to Don, with some speculating that he was murdered by Carole in order to gain control of his fortune.

Inheritance

Although there is no direct evidence to prove these theories, there are certainly some interesting connections between Don’s disappearance and Carole’s wealth. For one thing, after Don disappeared, Carole inherited his estate, which was worth millions of dollars. This led some to question whether Carole had any involvement in his disappearance, as it would have given her a significant financial motive.

Inconsistencies in Carole’s Story

Furthermore, there are some inconsistencies in Carole’s story of what happened to Don. In “Tiger King”, she claims that she last saw him early in the morning of August 18, 1997, when he left their house to go on a business trip to Costa Rica. However, some of Don’s friends and family members have disputed this account, saying that he had no plans to travel to Costa Rica and that Carole’s story doesn’t add up.

Don’s Wealth

So how did Don Lewis accumulate his wealth? According to reports, he made his fortune through a combination of savvy investments and shrewd business deals. He owned several rental properties in Florida and Colorado, as well as a number of exotic animals that he rented out for events and movies. He also had a collection of airplanes and helicopters, which he used for his various business ventures.

Don’s Dark Side

But despite his success, Don reportedly had a bit of a wild side. He was known to have affairs with multiple women, even while he was married to Carole. He had a history of domestic violence and was accused of threatening Carole with a gun on several occasions. Some have speculated that his disappearance could have been related to his affairs or his abusive behavior.

Illegal Activity

One theory that has gained traction in recent years is that Don may have been involved in illegal activities, such as money laundering or drug trafficking. There are some who believe that he had ties to the Colombian drug cartels and that his disappearance may have been related to his involvement in these activities. However, there is no concrete evidence to support these claims, and they remain purely speculative.

Carole’s Wealth

In any case, Carole Baskin’s wealth is a contentious issue, and many people remain suspicious of how she came to acquire such a large amount of money. Some have even accused her of using the money to fund her animal sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue, which is located in Tampa, Florida. Carole has vehemently denied these accusations, saying that her wealth comes from her own hard work and business savvy.

Conclusion

Regardless of the truth behind Carole’s wealth, it is clear that the mystery of Don Lewis’s disappearance continues to captivate the public imagination. The saga of “Tiger King” may have brought Carole Baskin into the spotlight, but it has also shed light on the darker side of exotic animal ownership and the often shady characters that inhabit this world. As for the true story behind Don Lewis’s wealth and his disappearance, it may never be fully known, but it is certainly a tale that will continue to intrigue and mystify for years to come.

