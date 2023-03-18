The Mysterious Fortune of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband

The Mystery Surrounding Carole Baskin and Don Lewis

Carole Baskin became a household name in 2020 following the release of the docuseries Tiger King. Baskin, a big cat rescuer, became infamous due to her involvement in the world of big cat owners and their illegal practices. However, one of the many controversies surrounding her is the mysterious disappearance of her ex-husband, Don Lewis, in 1997. The case remains unsolved, and many theories have circulated about what happened to him, including the possibility that Baskin was somehow involved.

Strange Behavior

One theory is that Baskin fed her husband to her big cats. While this seems far-fetched, Baskin’s relationship with her animals has always been a little odd. She even admitted to putting on perfume and clothes that smelled like her husband in hopes of finding him. However, this statement only raised more questions and concerns.

Another theory is that Baskin was involved in some form of financial wrongdoing. Don Lewis was a wealthy man who had accumulated a significant fortune over the years. When he vanished, his assets were divided among his family, but it’s believed that Baskin received a significant amount, including money from the sale of his planes and cars. The timing of events and Baskin’s actions immediately following her husband’s disappearance only intensified suspicion surrounding her.

Suspicious Events

Following her husband’s disappearance, Baskin was seen attempting to change Don’s will and sell his airplanes, which she claimed were worthless. She even tried to steal his power of attorney shortly before he vanished. Don’s secretary, Anne McQueen, reported that Baskin attempted to hide his assets, and shortly before his disappearance, he had filed a restraining order against her, claiming that she had been threatening him.

Recent Developments

In August 2020, authorities reopened the investigation into Don Lewis’s disappearance following new leads and information. While it’s still unclear what happened to him and who was involved, the case remains fascinating due to the vast fortune in assets and wealth owned by Don Lewis, as well as the strange behavior of those involved in the case.

Conclusion

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Don Lewis is one of the most puzzling and fascinating mysteries of modern times. The circumstances surrounding the division of his assets and the suspicious behavior of his ex-wife, Carole Baskin, have only added to the intrigue. Whether or not Baskin was involved in her husband’s disappearance remains to be seen, but the fascination surrounding the case will continue to captivate the public imagination for years to come.

