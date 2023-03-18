The Mysterious Disappearance of Joe Exotic’s Third Husband

The world was quickly introduced to Joe Exotic, the eccentric and flamboyant owner of G.W. Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, when Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King” was released in March 2020. The show primarily focuses on Exotic’s feud with Carole Baskin, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, but a new mystery emerged when Exotic’s third husband, Travis Maldonado, passed away in 2017.

The Life of Travis Maldonado

Travis Maldonado was just 23 years old when he died at the animal park after an accidental gunshot wound. Maldonado’s death was ruled an accident, but many questions still remain about his life and sudden death.

Joe Exotic had a reputation for being a wild and unpredictable character who lived his life outside of the mainstream. He married Maldonado and John Finlay, both considerably younger than him, in a three-way wedding ceremony in 2014. There are allegations that both men were addicted to drugs and that Exotic provided them with the drugs they used, but the men’s families deny these claims.

The Mystery Surrounding Maldonado’s Death

Maldonado’s death is surrounded by mystery and speculation. Some have pointed to the fact that Maldonado was a convicted felon, making him ineligible to possess a firearm. Others have suggested that Maldonado was suicidal or that he had shot himself in a game of Russian roulette. There are even allegations that Joe Exotic was involved in his husband’s death.

In the months leading up to Maldonado’s death, he had reportedly been struggling with addiction and was struggling to cope with the pressures of being married to Joe Exotic. In an interview with the “Today” show, Maldonado’s mother, Cheryl Maldonado, said that her son was going through a hard time and felt stuck in a toxic relationship.

Cheryl Maldonado detailed how her son Travis was impressionable at the time of meeting Joe Exotic, and this led him to take part in activities he would not otherwise have done. Travis was raised in a conservative, Christian family and even had a tattoo on his chest that read, “John 3:16,” which his mother said he got while in prison.

The “Tiger King” documentary showed footage of Maldonado shooting guns with Joe Exotic, and the cameras captured the moment of Travis’ death. Maldonado was holding a gun to his head in front of Renae Schreibvogel, a secretary at G.W. Exotic Animal Park who was also Joe Exotic’s campaign manager during his 2018 gubernatorial run.

It is unclear why Schreibvogel was there at the time of the shooting. After the incident, Schreibvogel was quoted in the New York Times as saying that she was “the only person that was (there) comforting another human being when they were asking to die.” She claimed that she was inches away from Maldonado when he shot himself.

Family Allegations and Joe Exotic’s Denials

The Maldonado family has questioned why Schreibvogel was present during the incident and has accused Joe Exotic of being involved in their son’s death. In a 2019 interview with People, Cheryl Maldonado said, “We feel that (Joe Exotic) is really good at manipulative behavior, and he had something to do with Travis’ death.”

Joe Exotic has denied any involvement in Maldonado’s death and claims that he was not even on the property at the time of the shooting. Since Exotic is now in jail for animal abuse and attempting to hire someone to kill Carole Baskin, it is difficult to know just how much he knows about Maldonado’s death.

Drug Use at G.W. Exotic Animal Park

There are also allegations of drug use at G.W. Exotic Animal Park. Over the years, there have been numerous reports of drug abuse, and many of the employees have been convicted of drug-related offenses. It is possible that Travis Maldonado was a victim of the drug culture that was prevalent in the park.

Conclusion

The Maldonado family hopes that they will one day find out the truth about their son’s death. Cheryl Maldonado has said, “I just hope that we get some closure and that we find out exactly what happened to Travis.” She went on to say, “I don’t want anybody else to have to go through what we’ve been through.”

The mysterious disappearance of Joe Exotic’s third husband is just one example of the many bizarre and disturbing events that have taken place at G.W. Exotic Animal Park. Despite the controversy, the park remains open and continues to operate under new management.

Travis Maldonado’s death is a tragic reminder of the dangers of living life on the edge, surrounded by wild animals and controlled substances. His family is still seeking answers, and perhaps one day, the truth will be revealed, and justice will be served. Until then, the mystery surrounding his death will remain an eerie and troubling footnote in the world of “Tiger King.”

