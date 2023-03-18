The Mysterious Disappearance of Joe Exotic’s Third Husband: A Deep Dive

The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: The Untold Story Behind “Tiger King”

The shocking story of Joe Exotic, the former zoo owner convicted of a murder-for-hire plot and animal cruelty, became a media sensation after the release of the Netflix series “Tiger King.” However, there is a lesser-known mystery that has never been fully resolved: the disappearance of his third husband, Don Lewis. Although the case has been a topic of discussion for years, there is no conclusive proof of what happened to Lewis. This article will explore the relationship between Lewis and Exotic, the events leading up to the disappearance, investigations conducted, and the possible theories behind the case.

Don Lewis and Joe Exotic’s Relationship

Don Lewis, a millionaire businessman, met Joe Exotic in the late 1990s. He was an animal lover and became fascinated with Exotic’s lifestyle, who owned the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, where he kept numerous exotic animals, including tigers, lions, and bears. The two men quickly became romantically involved, and Lewis invested in the zoo, helping fund its expansion and new acquisitions.

However, their relationship was not without issues. Lewis was married when he met Exotic, and after she filed for divorce, they started a relationship. Lewis would often disappear for days at a time, and according to Exotic’s memoir “Tiger King,” Lewis had a reputation for being a womanizer, often spending time with other women.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

On August 18, 1997, Don Lewis disappeared without a trace. He had told his wife and children that he was going to Costa Rica to oversee a wildlife sanctuary project. After he failed to return, his family reported him missing. The police conducted a search of his home, office, and plane, but found no evidence of foul play or clues as to where he might have gone.

Joe Exotic became the primary suspect in Lewis’s disappearance. Exotic said that he and Lewis had been having marital problems and had been arguing about the zoo’s finances. According to Exotic, he had suggested that they put the zoo in his mother’s name to protect it from possible litigation, which had angered Lewis, who had threatened to ruin him if he ever tried to take the zoo away from him.

Investigations into the Disappearance of Don Lewis

In the years following Lewis’s disappearance, several investigations were conducted, but no arrests have been made. In 2002, the police reopened the investigation and searched the animal park and Exotic’s properties, but did not find evidence that Exotic was involved in Lewis’s disappearance, although they did discover numerous violations of animal welfare laws, which ultimately led to Exotic’s conviction for animal cruelty in 2006.

After the release of the Netflix series “Tiger King,” the case gained renewed attention, raising questions about Exotic’s involvement or any other suspects who could have been responsible. However, despite renewed interest, the case remains unsolved.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Don Lewis remains one of the most enigmatic and puzzling cases in recent history. Despite years of investigation and speculation, there is still no definitive answer to what happened to him. Joe Exotic maintains his innocence, and while many people believe that he was involved in the disappearance, there is no conclusive evidence to support this claim. Regardless of what actually happened, this case highlights the dangers of unchecked power and the lengths some people will go to get what they want. It also emphasizes the need for stricter animal welfare laws, as evidenced by the multiple violations discovered at Exotic’s zoo. The case has attracted significant media attention, and it is probable that it will continue to captivate the public for years to come.

