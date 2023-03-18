The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: How Old Was Carole Baskin’s Husband When He Went Missing?

The Unsolved Mystery of Don Lewis’s Disappearance

Introduction

Don Lewis, the former husband of Carole Baskin, disappeared without a trace in August 1997. The mystery surrounding his disappearance has captured the attention of millions of people worldwide, especially since the recent release of the Netflix docu-series Tiger King. While there have been numerous conspiracy theories and allegations, the investigation into his disappearance has remained unsolved and continues to intrigue people to this day.

The Life of Don Lewis

Don Lewis was born on April 30, 1938, and was a wealthy businessman. He was married three times, with his marriage to Carole Baskin becoming his longest-lasting relationship. Despite being a successful businessman, Lewis was known to have a love for big cats and owned a private zoo featuring a variety of exotic animals.

Disappearance of Don Lewis

On August 18, 1997, Don Lewis disappeared without a trace. He was reported missing by his wife, Carole Baskin, after he failed to return home from a business trip to Costa Rica. Despite extensive investigations and numerous rumors circulating over the past two decades, no evidence has come to light indicating what happened to Lewis.

Conspiracy Theories

Since Lewis’s disappearance, numerous conspiracy theories have circulated about what happened to him. The most prominent theory suggests that Carole Baskin was involved in his disappearance. However, Baskin has consistently maintained her innocence and has not been formally charged with any crime related to the case.

Tiger King Series

The Netflix docu-series Tiger King explored the lives of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, and their feud over the ownership of big cats. The series also shone a light on the mysterious disappearance of Don Lewis, with Joe Exotic frequently claiming that Carole Baskin fed Lewis to the tigers. However, there is no evidence to support this claim.

Ongoing Investigations

Despite the lack of conclusive evidence, investigations into Don Lewis’s disappearance have continued. Recently, his family partnered with Florida’s attorney general and took to the airwaves in a commercial during Dancing with the Stars, urging anyone with information to come forward. The family has also offered a reward for any information that leads to solving the case.

Conclusion

Don Lewis’s disappearance remains an unsolved mystery to this day. While numerous conspiracy theories have circulated, no evidence linking Carole Baskin to her husband’s disappearance has been found. The case continues to captivate the public’s attention, with ongoing investigations and the release of the Netflix series keeping the mystery alive. The quest for answers is likely to continue, and the case may remain unsolved for the foreseeable future.

