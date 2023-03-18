The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: How Old Was Carole Baskin’s Former Husband?

The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: A Look into the Life of the Millionaire

Introduction

On August 18, 1997, millionaire Don Lewis disappeared without a trace. His wife at the time was Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue, and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance led to much speculation and controversy. Many viewers of the popular Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” have been left wondering: How old was Don Lewis when he disappeared?

Early Life and Career Success

Don Lewis was born on April 30, 1938, in Dade City, Florida. At the time of his disappearance, he was 59 years old. He had a successful career in real estate and had accumulated a net worth of around $6 million. He was known for his love of exotic animals, and he owned several big cats, which he kept on his 40-acre wildlife sanctuary.

The Day of the Disappearance

On the day of his disappearance, Don Lewis left his house in Tampa, Florida, and headed to his private pilot’s airstrip. He was planning to fly to Costa Rica on a business trip. He never arrived, and his plane was later found abandoned at an airport in South Florida. There was no sign of Don Lewis, and he was officially declared missing.

Theories Surrounding His Disappearance

Many theories have emerged as to what could have happened to Don Lewis. Some believe that he may have faked his own death and fled to Costa Rica to start a new life. Others speculate that he was killed by drug cartels in Costa Rica. Some even suggest that Carole Baskin was involved in his disappearance.

Carole Baskin’s Alleged Involvement

Carole Baskin has denied any involvement in Don Lewis’s disappearance and has never been charged with a crime related to the case. However, many people point to her alleged motive. Don Lewis had told friends and family that he was planning on leaving Carole and moving to Costa Rica. He had also taken out a restraining order against her just two months before his disappearance, claiming that she had threatened to kill him.

Renewed Attention Due to “Tiger King”

The disappearance of Don Lewis has recently gained renewed attention due to the popularity of “Tiger King,” which features Carole Baskin and her ongoing feud with ex-zoo owner Joe Exotic. While the docuseries does not solve the case, it sheds light on the complicated and often shady world of big cat owners.

Impact on Family and Friends

The disappearance of Don Lewis has had a profound impact on those who knew him best. His daughters have said that they continue to search for answers and closure, even 23 years later. They have also expressed their belief that Carole Baskin knows more than she is letting on.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Don Lewis remains a mystery to this day. The case has captivated and intrigued people around the world. As new evidence and information emerge, we may one day get closer to unraveling the truth behind this enigmatic case.

