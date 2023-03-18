The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: Exploring the True Story Behind Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband

The Disappearance of Don Lewis: The True Story Behind Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband

The disappearance of Don Lewis is a mystery that has captivated the world. It involves a wealthy businessman with a questionable past, a controversial animal sanctuary owner, and a cast of characters straight out of a true-crime series. Despite the fact that the case remains unsolved, many people believe that Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue, had something to do with it. Let’s explore the true story behind Carole Baskin’s missing husband.

Who Was Don Lewis?

Don Lewis was a millionaire businessman who made his fortune by assembling a fleet of trucks that hauled cars. He used his wealth to invest in real estate and exotic animals. Don owned several tiger cubs and got into the animal trade business. It is said that he traded in big cats, reptiles, and bears, but due to illegal activities, his business was eventually seized by the authorities.

Don Lewis was married twice before he met and married Carole Baskin, but neither marriage lasted. He was known for his love of adventure, often going on jungle expeditions in Africa and South America. He was also known for his womanizing and his tendency to keep several girlfriends at once. However, despite his promiscuous lifestyle, he seemed to care deeply about his animals, even naming one of his tigers after his wife Carole.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

On August 18, 1997, Don Lewis vanished without a trace. According to Carole Baskin’s account, Don had left their Florida home early in the morning to run some errands. He left his wallet, cell phone, and other personal items behind. The police were called, and a search was initiated, but there was no sign of Don Lewis. Over the years, there have been several theories about how and why Don Lewis disappeared.

The Husband Did It Theory

One of the most popular theories surrounding Don Lewis’s disappearance is that Carole Baskin was involved. According to some accounts, Carole and Don’s relationship had become strained in the months leading up to his disappearance. They had been fighting over money, and Don had even threatened to divorce her. However, Carole denies any involvement in her husband’s disappearance.

There is some evidence to support the “husband did it” theory. Some of Don Lewis’s friends and family members claim that they had seen bruises on his body before he disappeared. Others have suggested that Carole had a financial motive, as she stood to inherit Don’s estate in the event of his death. Also, Don Lewis had filed a restraining order against Carole just two months before he went missing.

The Tiger Attack Theory

Another theory surrounding Don Lewis’s disappearance is that he was attacked and eaten by one of his tigers. Don Lewis had a habit of spending time with his cats, even sleeping in their cages. Some people have suggested that he may have been accidentally killed by one of the cats. However, this theory seems unlikely, as there was no evidence of a tiger attack, and it is difficult to imagine how a tiger would have been able to dispose of Don’s body without leaving any trace.

The Mafia Connection Theory

Another theory suggests that Don Lewis was involved with the Mafia and may have been “taken out” as a result. This theory is supported by the fact that Don was involved in several shady business deals, including deals with shady characters who had ties to organized crime. However, there is no concrete evidence to support this theory.

The Alive and Well Theory

Finally, there is a theory that Don Lewis disappeared voluntarily and is still alive and well today. This theory is supported by the fact that Don had a habit of disappearing for long periods of time without telling anyone where he was going. Some people have speculated that he may have faked his own death to start a new life under a different identity.

The Investigation Continues

Despite numerous investigations and several true-crime documentaries, the disappearance of Don Lewis remains unsolved. Carole Baskin has consistently denied any involvement in her husband’s disappearance, and no one has been charged with a crime in connection with the case.

However, the case has taken on a life of its own, thanks in part to the Netflix documentary, “Tiger King,” which explores the world of exotic animal trade and the personalities behind it. The documentary raises a lot of questions about Carole Baskin’s past, including the circumstances surrounding her first husband’s death and the allegations that she has profited from her sanctuary without providing adequate care for the animals in her care.

Conclusion

The case of Don Lewis’s disappearance is a fascinating and tragic mystery that has captured the world’s attention. Despite numerous theories and investigations, the truth behind the case remains elusive. Whether or not Carole Baskin was involved in her husband’s disappearance may never be known, but one thing is certain: the strange and sordid world of the exotic animal trade has left a trail of unanswered questions and untold stories.

————————————

Is Carole Baskin\’s Husband Alice?