The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: A Closer Look at Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband

The Strange Disappearance of Don Lewis: What We Know and What We Don’t Know

Introduction

On August 18, 1997, Don Lewis, a millionaire who owned a big-cat sanctuary facility in Tampa, disappeared without a trace, leaving behind his family, his fortune, and his wife Carole Baskin. The case has remained unsolved for over two decades, but the recent release of the popular Netflix documentary series Tiger King has brought renewed attention to the case and raised troubling questions about Baskin’s possible involvement in her husband’s disappearance. In this article, we will look at what we know and what we don’t know about this strange case.

The Relationship between Don Lewis and Carole Baskin

Don Lewis and Carole Baskin had a tumultuous relationship, with allegations of abuse, cheating, and financial disputes. According to court records, they had a prenuptial agreement that Don wanted to amend before his disappearance, cutting out his wife and her family from his will. Records also indicate that Don told his friends and employees that he was planning to leave Baskin and to move to Costa Rica.

The Night of Don Lewis Disappearance

On the night of Don’s disappearance, he left his home in his car and was never seen again. Baskin claims that he told her that he was going to Costa Rica to buy a property but never showed up. His car was later found at a private airport, but there was no sign of Don or any indication that he had flown anywhere. A search was conducted, but no trace of Don’s body was found.

The Investigation

The investigation into Don’s disappearance was plagued by inconsistencies and contradictions. Baskin allegedly took control of Don’s assets and changed his will, cutting out his children and effectively disinheriting them. She also lied to the police about the last time she saw Don and delayed filing a missing person’s report. Moreover, the circumstances surrounding Don’s disappearance were highly suspicious, and many of his associates and employees have come forward with disturbing stories.

The Power of Attorney

One of the key pieces of evidence in the case is a document called Don’s “power of attorney,” signed by him on August 7, 1997, only eleven days before his disappearance. The document gives Baskin full control over his affairs, including the ability to sell his properties and other assets. However, the document has been called into question because of its unusual phrasing and the fact that Don was known to have difficulty reading and writing. The witness who signed the document, a notary public named Anne McQueen, has also come forward with allegations that Baskin coerced her into signing it.

The Allegations Against Carole Baskin

The whole affair has raised many questions about Baskin’s behavior and possible involvement in Don’s disappearance. Some have suggested that she may have had something to do with his death to gain control of his fortune and make use of his assets for her own purposes. Others have pointed to the fact that Baskin has openly criticized and threatened other big-cat owners in the past, suggesting that she could have had a motive to get rid of her husband, who was also involved in the big-cat industry.

Baskin’s Denials

Despite the mounting evidence against her, Baskin has consistently denied any involvement in Don’s disappearance. In a statement released on her website, she suggests that the documentary series is nothing more than a smear campaign against her, and that the allegations against her are nothing but lies and distortions. She has also accused the series’ producers of manipulating footage and taking her quotes out of context. However, many find her claims to be unconvincing, and questions about her possible involvement continue to linger.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Don Lewis remains a mystery, and the truth will likely never be fully known. However, the allegations against Carole Baskin are troubling, and the evidence against her is difficult to ignore. Whether or not she played a role in her husband’s disappearance, it is clear that she benefited greatly from it and has been less than forthcoming about what really happened. As this case continues to gain attention and scrutiny, it is important to remember that a man lost his life and a family lost a loved one. We should honor his memory by seeking justice and demanding answers.

