The Mysterious Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Second Husband: What Really Happened to Don Lewis?

The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: What Really Happened?

On August 18, 1997, millionaire and animal rights activist Don Lewis disappeared, leaving behind a mystery that has captured the attention of the world. His wife, the infamous Carole Baskin, has been surrounded by theories and suspicions regarding her potential involvement in his disappearance ever since. Did she do it? What really happened to Don Lewis?

The Background of Don Lewis and Carole Baskin

Don Lewis was last seen on the evening of August 18, 1997, driving his white 1989 Dodge minivan near his office in Tampa, Florida. At the time of his disappearance, Don was 59 years old and owned a number of exotic animal parks and roadside zoos across the state. He was known for his eccentric and entrepreneurial spirit, but he was also known for his tumultuous relationship with his wife, Carole Baskin.

Carole, who was his fourth wife, is the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, a non-profit animal sanctuary that rescues and rehabilitates big cats. Don and Carole’s relationship was reportedly fraught with issues, including allegations of domestic violence on both sides. Don filed a restraining order against Carole in 1991, citing that she threatened to kill him multiple times.

Theories and Accusations Against Carole Baskin

Following Don’s disappearance, Carole became the prime suspect in the eyes of many. Despite never being charged or prosecuted for the crime, she has been the subject of numerous accusations and theories over the years. Some have speculated that she fed Don to the tigers at her animal park, while others believe she may have buried him on the premises.

One of the more interesting theories that surfaced after the release of Netflix’s “Tiger King” docuseries in 2020 was that Carole may have used a meat grinder to dispose of Don’s body. Her ex-husband, Howard Baskin, has adamantly denied this theory, stating that the meat grinder was too small to fit a human body.

Another theory that has gained traction in recent years is that Don may have faked his own death and disappeared intentionally. There are several reasons why someone might do this, such as wanting to escape financial troubles or start a new life. However, this theory seems unlikely given the fact that Don had no known history of abandoning his responsibilities or loved ones.

The Ongoing Mystery of Don Lewis’ Disappearance

Despite the many theories and speculations, the truth of what really happened to Don Lewis remains a mystery to this day. The case remains unsolved, and it’s unlikely that anyone will ever know for sure what happened to him. Carole Baskin has always maintained her innocence and continues to run Big Cat Rescue today.

The disappearance of Don Lewis has fascinated the public for over two decades now, and it seems like it will continue to do so for many years to come. The fact that there are still so many unanswered questions surrounding the case only adds to the intrigue and fascination surrounding it. Whatever happened to Don, the truth may never be fully uncovered.

Conclusion

The mysterious disappearance of Don Lewis has left a void in the lives of those who knew him and has captured the interest of the public for over two decades. Despite multiple theories and accusations against Carole Baskin, the truth of what really happened to Don may never be fully known. As time passes, the memory of Don Lewis lives on as a testament to the fleeting nature of life and the enduring impact of those we leave behind.

