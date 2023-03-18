The Mysterious Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband: What We Know

The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: A True Crime Case

In the world of true crime, the case of Don Lewis’ disappearance is one of the most intriguing and mystifying. The case gained a new level of notoriety after the release of the Netflix documentary Tiger King, which prominently features Carole Baskin, Lewis’ former wife, and her involvement in the case.

Who was Don Lewis?

Don Lewis was a millionaire businessman who owned Wildlife on Easy Street, a private animal sanctuary in Tampa, Florida, which became the Big Cat Rescue in 1995. Lewis was a well-known collector of exotic animals and was also heavily involved in the pet trade. He had a number of big cats in his possession, including tigers, lions, and leopards.

In the early 1990s, he began dating Carole Baskin, who was a volunteer at the sanctuary. The two eventually married, but their relationship was tumultuous, with allegations of domestic abuse and infidelity.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

In 1997, Lewis was reported missing by Baskin, who claimed that he had left for Costa Rica and never returned. Lewis’ car was found at a nearby airport, but there was no trace of him. Despite extensive searches, his body was never found, and he was declared legally dead in 2002.

The Theories

The case of Lewis’ disappearance has been shrouded in mystery from the very beginning, with a number of conflicting accounts from those involved. Baskin has consistently denied any involvement in her husband’s disappearance, but many of Lewis’ friends and family members have been suspicious of her. They have claimed that Baskin had a motive to kill Lewis, as he was planning to leave her and take a large portion of their estate with him.

One theory is that Baskin fed Lewis to the tigers at the animal sanctuary. While there is no direct evidence to support this theory, it has been a consistent rumor among those who knew the couple. In Tiger King, Baskin’s rival Joe Exotic accuses her of feeding her husband to the tigers, and even goes so far as to create a music video about it.

Another theory is that Lewis faked his own death and ran off to Costa Rica, as Baskin claimed. However, this theory has been largely dismissed, as there is no evidence that Lewis had any ties to Costa Rica or was planning to leave the country.

New Evidence

Recently, new details have emerged in the case, including the discovery of a will that Lewis supposedly wrote just before his disappearance. The will, which has been deemed “suspect” by Lewis’ family, leaves everything to Baskin in the event of his death or disappearance. This has only fueled suspicions that Baskin was involved in her husband’s disappearance.

In addition to the will, a former handyman for Lewis has come forward claiming that he helped Baskin bury Lewis’ body on the sanctuary property. The handyman, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for unrelated charges, alleges that Baskin offered him $5,000 to bury Lewis’ body and that he helped move Lewis’ body out of a septic tank and onto the property.

Conclusion

Baskin has denied all of these allegations and has accused those who are making them of trying to profit from the case. She has even offered a $100,000 reward for any information about Lewis’ disappearance.

Despite Baskin’s denials, the case of Don Lewis’ disappearance remains one of the most mysterious and intriguing in the world of true crime. The conflicting accounts, rumors, and suspicions surrounding the case have made it impossible to determine what truly happened to Lewis. However, with the recent emergence of new evidence and details, it is possible that we may one day finally uncover the truth behind this baffling case.

