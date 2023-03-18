The Mysterious Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband: What We Know So Far

The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: What Happened to Carole Baskin’s Husband?

Carole Baskin is a name familiar to most people who watched the documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness on Netflix. She is an animal rights activist who gained fame as the owner of Big Cat Rescue, a big cat sanctuary in Florida. However, her reputation has been marred by the mysterious disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis, in 1997. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance raise numerous questions about what actually happened to him.

The Background of Don Lewis and Carole Baskin

Don Lewis was a wealthy businessman who made his fortune in the cargo airline industry. He married Carole Baskin in 1991, and the two of them lived in Tampa, Florida. According to reports, their marriage was anything but perfect. They had a tumultuous relationship, with Don often cheating on Carole and engaging in other questionable behavior. Despite this, he seemed to genuinely care for Carole and even helped her start Big Cat Rescue.

The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis

On August 18, 1997, Don Lewis went missing. Carole claims that he left the house early that morning and never returned. She reported him missing to the authorities, but they were unable to find any concrete evidence of foul play. Don’s car was found at a nearby airport, leading some to suggest that he had left on a private plane. However, there was no evidence of him ever actually boarding a plane, and his disappearance remained a mystery.

The Accusations Against Carole Baskin

In the years following Don’s disappearance, Carole inherited his estate, which was worth millions of dollars. This fact has led many to question whether she had something to do with his disappearance. Several people who knew Don and Carole have made claims that she was involved in his disappearance, including Joe Exotic, the central figure in Tiger King. In the documentary, Joe claims that Carole fed Don’s body to her tigers, a claim she vehemently denies.

Despite the accusations, there has never been any concrete evidence linking Carole to Don’s disappearance. The police have investigated the case numerous times over the years, but they have never found anything conclusive. Carole has consistently denied any involvement in his disappearance and has maintained that she believes he was killed by someone else.

The Reopening of the Investigation

In September 2020, the case was thrust back into the public eye when the police announced that they were reopening the investigation into Don’s disappearance. According to reports, they are looking into new information that has come to light in the years since he went missing. It remains to be seen whether this new information will shed any light on what actually happened to Don or whether the case will remain unsolved.

The Legacy of the Case

Despite the lack of evidence linking Carole to Don’s disappearance, many people still believe that she was involved in some way. Her reputation has taken a hit as a result of the accusations, and she has been the subject of intense scrutiny from the media and the public. Moreover, the case has raised larger questions about the exotic animal industry and the treatment of big cats in captivity.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the mysterious disappearance of Don Lewis remains one of the most baffling unsolved cases in recent memory. While many people suspect that Carole Baskin had something to do with it, there has never been any concrete evidence to support this theory. With the case being reopened by the police, there is a glimmer of hope that the truth will finally emerge. Until then, the case remains shrouded in mystery, and the fate of Don Lewis remains unknown.

