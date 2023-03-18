What Actually Took Place in the Enigmatic Vanishing of Carole Baskin’s Husband?

The Mysterious Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband: What Really Happened?

“Hey all you cool cats and kittens!” These are the words that made Carole Baskin a viral sensation overnight. Baskin rose to fame with Netflix’s true-crime documentary, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. In the documentary, the feud between Baskin, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, and Joe Exotic, the owner of a private zoo, is explored. But what really caught everyone’s attention was the mysterious disappearance of Baskin’s second husband, Don Lewis. The documentary paints Carole in a suspicious light, raising the question, what really happened to Don Lewis?

Don Lewis: The Missing Millionaire

Don Lewis was a self-made millionaire who made his fortune in the used car business. He met Baskin when she was just 19, and he was a married man with children. After divorcing his first wife, Don married Carole in 1991. Together, they created a sanctuary for big cats, which they called Big Cat Rescue.

But in 1997, Don Lewis disappeared. Baskin told authorities that Don left for Costa Rica and never returned. His car was found at a local airport, and his money and passports were at their home. Baskin’s behavior after Don’s disappearance raised suspicion, with many people speculating that she was involved in the disappearance.

Theories and Suspicions

The documentary has presented a few theories revolving around what could have happened to Don Lewis.

1) Carole Baskin’s involvement: Joe Exotic and others have reportedly accused Carole of being involved in Don’s disappearance. Joe Exotic went as far as to accuse Carole of feeding Don to her tigers. Baskin has repeatedly denied all allegations of involvement in Don’s disappearance.

2) Don’s offshore dealings: Don was known to have offshore dealings with investors in Costa Rica. Some believe that he went to Costa Rica to set up a new life for himself.

3) Foul play: Despite Baskin’s claims, some believe that Don was murdered for his money. The fact that his car was found at an airport, and his belongings were at home, suggest that he was not planning to go anywhere permanently.

4) Mental health issues: According to Baskin, Don had been exhibiting erratic behavior before his disappearance. She claimed that he was suffering from memory loss and was convinced that someone was out to get him.

Investigations

Despite being presumed dead, Don Lewis’s disappearance remains a cold case. Law enforcement officers have not been able to gather enough evidence to indict anyone in the case. Carole and her current husband, Howard Baskin, have spoken out about their frustration with the accusations and rumors surrounding Don’s disappearance.

In response to the documentary, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, which handled the case, has reopened the investigation. They are asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward and help with the investigation.

FAQs

Q: What happened to Don Lewis?

A: Don Lewis disappeared in 1997, and his case is still unsolved. His car was found at a local airport, but his money and passports were found at home.

Q: Was Carole Baskin involved in Don’s disappearance?

A: Baskin has always denied any involvement in Don’s disappearance. However, some people, including Joe Exotic, have accused her of feeding Don to her tigers.

Q: Why was Joe Exotic involved in the case?

A: Joe Exotic was a private zoo owner who had a long-standing feud with Carole Baskin. He claims to have evidence that Baskin was involved in Don’s disappearance.

Q: Has the case been reopened?

A: Yes, in response to the documentary, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has reopened the case and is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Q: Is there any proof of Don’s whereabouts or what happened to him?

A: There is no proof of what happened to Don Lewis. His case remains a cold case, and there are no leads on his current whereabouts.

Conclusion

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Don Lewis has fascinated many people, and the documentary only added to the speculation. While Carole has denied all allegations of involvement in Don’s disappearance, the case remains unsolved. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s decision to reopen the investigation may finally bring some closure to the family and friends of Don Lewis.