The Mysterious Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband: What Really Happened to Don Lewis?

The Mystery of Don Lewis: The Unsolved Disappearance That Captivated the World

The Netflix series “Tiger King” brought the world’s attention to the illegal animal trade and the people who make their fortunes on it. But what also captured the interest of viewers was the mysterious disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis, which has never been solved.

Who was Don Lewis?

Don Lewis was a wealthy businessman who owned a large animal sanctuary in Tampa, Florida. He met Carole Baskin in the 1980s, and they eventually married. However, their marriage was fraught with tension, primarily due to their opposing views on the treatment of animals. Carole was vocal in her opposition to Lewis’s ownership of big cats and their use as tourist attractions.

Lewis’s Disappearance

In 1997, Lewis’s loved ones reported him missing. Although Carole claimed to have no knowledge of his whereabouts, rumors persisted that she was involved in his disappearance. There were also allegations that she had threatened him and wanted him out of the way so that she could take control of his assets.

There were several theories about what happened to Lewis. Some speculated that he had been murdered, while others believed that he had simply fled and started a new life somewhere else. However, with no concrete evidence or witnesses, the case went cold.

The Accusations against Carole Baskin

In “Tiger King,” the accusations against Carole Baskin grew even stronger. Joe Exotic, a former zoo owner and big-cat breeder, claimed that Baskin had fed Lewis to her tigers. The theory that Baskin had something to do with Lewis’s disappearance became the focal point of the show, with viewers speculating on whether or not she was responsible.

Baskin and her family vehemently denied the accusations, saying that Exotic was simply trying to slander her name because she had been a vocal critic of his behavior. Baskin insisted that she had nothing to do with her husband’s disappearance and that she had never wished him any harm.

However, some people pointed to inconsistencies in Baskin’s story. For example, in her initial report to the police, Baskin claimed that her husband had left on a trip to Costa Rica and had never returned. However, his car was later found abandoned at an airport in Miami, leading some to speculate that he may have met with foul play.

Baskin’s behavior after her husband’s disappearance also raised some eyebrows. She quickly took control of his assets and began running the animal sanctuary without him. Some wondered if this was a sign that she had planned his disappearance so that she could take over his business.

In addition to the accusations made by Joe Exotic, there were also allegations that Baskin may have been involved with some shady characters who may have had a hand in Lewis’s disappearance. One man, James “Jungle” Joe Schreibvogel, claimed that he had overheard Baskin talking to a man about getting rid of her husband. However, Schreibvogel’s credibility was questioned, and he later recanted his statement.

The Investigation

Despite the many theories about what really happened to Don Lewis, the case remains unsolved. However, in 2020, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reopened the investigation, citing the renewed interest in the case due to “Tiger King.” They also announced that they were working with new leads and tips that had recently come to light.

Conclusion

The mystery surrounding Don Lewis’s disappearance has captivated the world and left many wondering if the truth will ever be found. While there are many theories and accusations, there is still no concrete evidence to prove what really happened to him. The only certainty is that his disappearance has left behind a lot of unanswered questions and a legacy that continues to captivate people’s imaginations.

————————————

Is Carole Baskin\’s Husband Alice?